MARBLE FALLS — Newton County records show the old Dogpatch USA theme park property has been sold to a Delaware-based corporation, but the organizers of the corporation have remained secret.
Records in the Newton County Clerk’s Office show the park was sold May 29 to Down by the Falls, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company, for $1.12 million.
The deed was signed by “Judy Walker, Escrow Offices,” and lists a Springfield, Missouri, address.
According to the Delaware Secretary of State’s website, “The Corporation Trust Company” is the registered agent of Down by the Falls, LLC. It shows an address in Wilmington, Delaware.
A representative of the company told the Daily Times by phone Friday that the company is the registered agent and no other information is public, so the actual owner of the corporation is not a matter of public record.
The park was set to be sold at auction March 3 after mortgage foreclosure civil action taken by plaintiffs Stewart Nance, John Pruitt Nance and Gregory Brent Baber against defendants Great American Spillproof Products, Inc., James Robertson and Susan Robertson and David "Shawn" Smith.
The plaintiffs were seeking to recover $1,031,885.27 comprised of the principal amount sued upon, interest, attorney fees and costs in the sum of $94,069.39 for its debt and damages.
The case documents state the defendant executed a promissory note payable to the plaintiffs dated Aug. 13, 2014, in the original principal amount of $1 million, payable in monthly payments of $6,599.56, beginning Sept. 13, 2014, until Aug. 13, 2019, when a balloon payment for the entire unpaid principal and accrued interest would be fully due and payable. The promissory note is past due and has been accruing interest at the rate of $121.11 per day.
Great American Spillproof Products bought the 400-acre Dogpatch property for $2 million in 2014. Besides the promissory note, the company paid $1 million.
The plaintiffs then requested the auction sale be postponed after a “sold buyer” was identified.
Bud Pelsor, the inventor of a spill-proof dog bowl, came to Arkansas in 2014 to breathe new life into the abandoned theme park that still had life in the memories of those who vacationed there in their youth. But none of his ideas panned out and the property was put up for sale.
