“Banks are open for business,” Rob Robinson, chairman of the Arkansas Bankers Association, said during the governor’s press conference on Saturday, March 28.
Robinson said banks are safe and actively doing everything possible to help Arkansans and Arkansas businesses that operate in their communities.
“From fee waivers, to loan forbearance, emergency loans, your hometown banks are assisting customers directly impacted by this pandemic,” Robinson said. “Rest assured your hard-earned savings and checking accounts are positively unequivocally safe and protected,” Robinson said. “Since 1933 no depositor has ever lost a penny of FDIC insured funds. Very simply, your money is safe in the bank, not in your mattress or buried in a coffee can in your backyard.”
Arkansas Economic Development Commission executive director Mike Preston said the unemployment numbers are unprecedented for this time and an additional 30,000 have signed up for assistance and have been processed.
“Be patient with us.” Preston said they are aware the staff has been overwhelmed but they are taking measures to have more people answering phones and the website capabilities have been expanded to operate 24/7. The hotline will be available Monday-Friday. The number is (844) 908-2178. Visit ezarc.adws.arkansas.gov/ to sign up online for unemployment insurance.
“We are backdating applications to the day the individual was separated from their employment,” Preston said. “So please be patient with us. You will get processed.”
Preston said there is an additional $600 a week above the normal state payment. Pandemic Unemployment Assistance is for workers not covered by traditional unemployment — self employed, independent contractors, gig economy workers, hair stylists, athletic trainers, all those who have recently been impacted will be eligible to apply.”
The Quick Action Bridge Loan Program will focus on small businesses needing cash immediately until they get that SBA injection of additional cash up to $25,000. Use ArkansasEDC.com/covid19 to contact the Arkansas Economic Development Commission to submit an email inquiry.
Preston also said, “A big thanks to the Bankers Association who are partnering with us on a Quick Action Loan Program for larger loans up to $250,000. We encourage businesses to go to your banks and look for available resources for funding. If there are gaps, we will partner with those banks and guarantee these loans up to 80% up to $250,000. Our banks are in a strong position going into this and looking to help Arkansans.”
Preston just mentioned a couple of loan programs the AEDC is administrating to help small business men and women. “The recently passed CARES Act, Arkansas banks will be able to use the tools in that act to help their customers right now. Arkansas Banks in concert with SBA will be able to approve and originate 100% government guaranteed loans to small businesses and they are designed to provide immediate working capital needs to small businesses here in the state and across the United States.
Preston said, this includes self-employed, independent contractors, nonprofits, veterans organizations and travel business concerns with less than 500 employees.
“In addition to these government loan programs, I can assure you all banks are currently working actively with their commercial customers and consumers to help them work through this difficult time. Banks are here to help,” Preston said.
Payroll protection program is provided for in the CARES act. This immediately helps a small business owner with payroll expenses. The loan amounts can be up to $10 million but no more than 2.5 times the average monthly payroll.
“How much will be forgiven? That amount will be the principal balance of the loan reduced by equal amounts by expenses for utilities, rent, payroll or mortgage payments over an eight-week period,” Preston said. “The interest rates for these loans will be no more than 4% once the remaining balance has been determined after the forgiveness takes place,” Preston said.
“We’ve been assured this program has been streamlined to be easy and accessible to businesses,” Preston said. “These loans are non-recourse and will not require a personal guarantee.”
“We are in uncertain times, but speaking for all the banks in Arkansas, we are open and ready to help you personally or your small business navigate through these challenging times,” Preston said. “I want to encourage anyone in financial difficulty, reach out to your banker. They are prepared and anticipate your call.”
US Congressman French Hill explained some details how the CARES Act will directly affect Arkansas families.
“Over the next three weeks, our treasury will issue $1,200 to each adult and $500 per child for each family. In the past that has been tied to some level of earnings in a previous year. There is no such constraint. So, individuals making less than $75,000 will be eligible and a couple making less than $150,000 will be eligible. A Social Security number is the only qualifier.”
Hill said the bill also helps those concerned about their retirement plans with the volatility in the stock market. “The bill allows you to take money out of your 401k plan to help your business or family without the 10% penalty.
“We also waive the required minimum distribution of retirement plans for Arkansans who are over 70.5 years old. They don’t have to take that required distribution that is taxable out of their retirement plan for 2020. That is waved for the whole year. That will be very helpful to our seniors who are concerned about the volatility in the stock market.”
Payroll taxes for businesses are now deferred for 2020. The 6.2% on the employer side of the payroll tax is now deferred for 2020 and repayable to the Social Security system in 2021 and 2022.
“Employers who take advantage of some of these programs to retain employees — not furlough or lay off — employers are eligible for a 50% tax credit that will also yield an immediate tax refund for small businesses on top of the benefits in terms of the liquidity loans,” Hill said.
Hill added, “If you have an existing loan with the SBA, we will pay the principal interest for the loan for the next six months.”
Gov. Asa Hutchinson said, “That is encouraging to see the help for Arkansans, both for those who have lost their jobs, but also for those businesses who want to retain employees and continue.
“I want to emphasize and appeal to Arkansans. Don’t give up on work. We have some businesses that have closed and are shedding workers, we have others who are looking for workers. We have businesses that are coming here expanding. We want you to not give up on work. Be out there looking. We have a lot of opportunities.”
