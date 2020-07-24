The Harrison Regional Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors heard some good economic development news at the monthly July meeting. The directors wore masks until they could socially distance in the large JPH room at North Arkansas College. Some directors joined the meeting through Google Hangouts.
Board member Bruce Wiley said, “Looks like things continue to improve in the environment of economic development and business development around town. Boone County unemployment for May was 8.4% which was down from 10.7% in April. Hopefully we will continue to see progress there. New jobs created January through June were 45. The projection of new jobs through December is 84. Prime and Main Street investments through June totaled around $23.3 million.”
“We expect the ground breaking at Countryside Assisted Living, which is an $8 million project.,” Wiley said. “I actually drove by there a couple of days ago and they are slinging dirt. As a banker, I love to see dirt sling.”
Wiley reported that Kubota’s $3.5 million project should get started in the next 45-60 days.
“We did have our first one-on-one interviews with Jim Fram which is part of the IEDC Disaster Recovery Grant. He is highly thought of in economic development throughout this area of the country,” he said.
“The Pulse of Boone County is live on the chamber’s website,” Wiley reported.
“Thanks to Black Hills Energy,” chamber president/CEO Bob Largent said. “They sponsor that economic development report through a company called LifeStories in Oregon. It is literally, real-time data on 15-16 different subjects that comes from governments, industries and business organizations. It gives the pulse of Boone County — population, the average earned income, how much is being spent here, what’s the average education level. You can literally roll back 10-15 years and you can see the tremendous increases across Boone County in these categories. It’s information that is considered very important by site selectors, those businesses who go out and recruit organizations to move. It’s really great data and we thank Black Hill Energy for sharing that across the state. We are the first chamber/economic development organization in the state to use it. It tells a phenomenal story to what we are trying to get out.”
The second quarter economic development report was given to the Quorum Court on July 14.
Chamber board president Melissa Collins said, “Bob did a fantastic job of reporting. He’s been humble about the details, but one of the quorum court members said it was the first time in his tenure that someone reported specific numbers about what was going on in the county. He was very appreciative. I thought that was an excellent compliment to the work we are doing and shows progress towards our community understanding the value of our chamber.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.