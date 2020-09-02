Glenn Baughman who lives along US 62-65 north across from Wal-Mart asked that his request for a law prohibiting large trucks from using their engines to brake while going down the southbound hill be expedited at last week’s Harrison City Council meeting. But he will have to put up with the rumbling noise for a bit longer.
Baughman has been attending city council meetings since last February lobbying for an ordinance prohibiting engine compression brakes in the city limits. City Council's Resources and Policy Committee in August directed city attorney Grant Ragland to draw up an ordinance to present to the full council Thursday night.
Baughman related to the council Thursday that one recent evening over a four-hour period there were 10 instances of trucks using their engines to “Jake Brake” (a trademarked name).
The proposed ordinance makes it unlawful for any person to use motor vehicle braking that is in any way activated or operated by the compression of the engine of such motor vehicle or any unit or part thereof within the city. This prohibition shall not apply if an emergency situation exists and the use of the engine compression brake is necessary for the protection of persons or property.
Penalties include: Any person violating the ordinance may be sentenced to a fine and court costs not to exceed $500.
The Harrison Street Department is authorized and directed to post such signs as approved by the Arkansas Department of Transportation.
But Mayor Jerry Jackson put up a roadblock to the ordinance’s passage Thursday explaining he had received information calling attention to muffler integrity as the culprit for the excessive noise.
A caller to the meeting though the internet said he would support an ordinance allowing muffled engine brakes. Jackson asked Baughman if he would be opposed to that.
“If that’s all I can get out of it, I’ll have to take it,” Baughman said.
Jackson said that is where he thought Baughman would be on the matter and asked that the ordinance be returned to the Resources and Policy Committee chaired by council member Bill Boswell.
In other action the council:
• Passed the second reading of an amended business license ordinance.
• Passed on second and third readings an ordinance amending the dog ordinance to include requiring dog owners to clean up the animals’ feces.
• Passed with one required reading an ordinance waiving the bidding requirement for striping city streets. The contractor is the only one in the region that provides the service needed by the city.
• Passed on its third reading an ordinance regulating some residential rental properties.
The council also approved a mutual-aid agreement between the Harrison Police Department and the Boone County Sheriff’s Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.