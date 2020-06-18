Harrison residents might hear planes at some odd times on Thursday and Friday.
Boone County Regional Airport manager Judy McCutcheon told the board of directors that Southern Airways Express would be hosting some training exercises Thursday from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. and Friday until midnight.
“Just wanted the public to be aware when they hear the planes at unusual times,” she said.
The board met Tuesday with the proper protocols for social distancing and masks out of respect for the airport and duty to the community.
Recently reappointed chairman Tom Benton welcomed the group and said, “We’ve got a good group of people here today, including quorum court member Ralph Guynn.”
Benton asked McCutcheon to give the financial report. “It’s not pretty,” he said.
“No it’s not pretty,” she agreed, “but it’s getting better.”
Southern Airways Express, the airport’s essential air service provider, had a total of 141 outbound passengers to DFW and MEM with a load factor of 28% and a load factor of 100%.
FedEx Freight corporate travel had two trips carrying no passengers and they purchased 896 gallons of fuel.
The FBO sold 13,089 gallons of Jet A and 325 gallons of Avgas for May.
“Of course, our car rental was down 82% in May, but has already started picking back up,” McCutcheon said. “Enterprise is still not back here full time. They come each morning and are doing some local insurance rentals, but they go back to Branson. They’ve also got a new policy we will need to deal with eventually. Corporate insists that they have their own enclosed car wash bays and not share with anyone else. They assure me they aren’t going anywhere and will be back to our airport — they just don’t know when.”
Board member Dr. Lad Brooks asked about the news that Hertz had filed for bankruptcy.
“That is true, but our Hertz company is separately owned by CarCo Transportation out of Fort Smith. They own all the Hertz locations in Arkansas. So, they are an Arkansas company using the Hertz name. They are so strong. I believe if Hertz Corporation went out of business, they would easily be able to hook up with another car rental franchise eventually. But those are just my thoughts.” McCutcheon shared.
Sky Adventures flight instructor, Caleb Green (CFI/AGI), reported their business is picking back up. “We have another student taking their solo flight today and I was able to complete the certification for teaching students to fly a multi-engine plane. So, we are looking for a twin-engine we can use for flight school.”
McCutcheon thanked him for increasing the pilot base of Harrison and for adding Harrison to their business cards.
The next item for discussion was a new sign for the airport.
“Our current sign was an Eagle Scout project a long time ago and it’s beginning to peel on the south side and looks terrible,” McCutcheon said. “The old Seaport logo is trying to come through the Southern logo.”
Kastle Graphics has proposed $330 for a double-sided wrap and $150 to paint the post and frame. “That’s a small amount to make it look better,” McCutcheon said.
“I agree we don’t spend much money on the outside of the airport, and we’re very grateful for the volunteers who have helped us with landscaping, etc. But the way the airport looks on the outside says a lot about if I want to fly with them,” board member Layne Ragsdale said. “I’m excited about a new sign. I think it will look great.”
In old business McCutcheon explained how she had already begun the 30-page process to draw down CARES act money for expenses in March, April and May. “It looks like we could receive $5,119 for March and $4,574 for April.”
Brooks asked what the timeframe is for the process.
“We have four years to use the money,” she said. “We are very lucky to have this money. With revenue down we could be in the hole. At least May looks like our revenue is going in the right direction again.”
McCutcheon explained the problem they were having getting the taxiway and apron reseal project completed. “Steve has had to micromanage the project and we’ve got a two-year warranty. They say the problems are temporary. But we have a warranty, a fine lawyer and we will get it taken care of.” She smiled as she looked at attorney Jim Sprott.
McCutcheon said she is told often, “Nobody cares about your airport like you do. This will be made right,” she assured the board.
