Area residents had the opportunity to listen to a conference call with a trio of men who are senior advisors to high level government officials and business leaders recognized as global experts last week with the Harrison Regional Chamber of Commerce.
CTEH’s (Center for Toxicology and Environmental Health) mission statement reads, “CTEH empowers extraordinary teams of experts to help companies, governments, and communities prepare for, respond to, and recover from threats to their environment and people.”
An industry located in Harrison sponsored the “Reopening Business” conference call and a group of 60 individuals heard information from the authorities.
The group heard from CTEH staff members, Chase Selby, director of disaster recovery, Brendon Bailey, senior consultant disaster recovery and Dr. Mike Holland, principal medical toxicologist and senior occupational physician from New York State. CTEH’s headquarters are in Little Rock.
Selby said his parents own a small mom and pop business in Benton and the information business owners would hear on the call would apply to his parents as well as extremely large industries.
Bailey said “We are a scientific consulting firm and want to share what we’ve seen and learned and give guidance for business continuity since many have sheltered for several weeks. We need to balance public health with business continuity.”
Holland lives in Saratoga Springs, New York, and is in charge of the health of 3,000 employees in the hospital. He has personally treated 17 patients with the virus and managed their health and they have returned to work.
Holland said, “This is a very infectious virus. Each case of the disease can infect the average of three more people.”
He explained that seasonal flu usually averages between 20-70,000 deaths in the US. In the 2018-2019 flu season there were only 34,000 deaths.
“CDC just released stats for this year’s flu season from 2019 to March 2020 with 80,000 deaths from flu. This was the highest death rate from the flu since 1976.”
According to the CDC’s weekly flu report for the week ending April 25, “Laboratory confirmed flu activity as reported by clinical laboratories remains low. Influenza-like illness activity continues to decrease and is below the national baseline. The percent of deaths due to pneumonia or influenza (P&I) is high but the increase is due primarily to COVID-19, not influenza.”
“On March 7, there were 100,000 [COVID-19] cases worldwide in three months,” Holland said. “On March 19, it had doubled to 200,000 cases. On April 1 there were more than 1 million cases worldwide. April 15, there were 2 million cases and April 30, there were 3.21 million cases and more than 228,000 deaths worldwide. It has exponential growth,” Holland said.
“Today’s COVID-19 cases are from people grouping exposure eight to 14 days ago.” Holland explained.
“So how do you get this virus?” he asked the group. Then he answered, “From PPP — prolonged proximate patient contact.”
PPP defines “prolonged” as more than 10 minutes. “Proximate” is less than six feet and “patient” is someone with the virus contact.
“This disease is the great imitator,” he said. “We are learning of more and more symptoms including blood shot eyes and 20% of people have no symptoms. We call these people the ‘super spreaders’ because they are asymptomatic and have no clue they are spreading the virus.”
The incubation period for the virus averages around five days, but can be up to 14 days.
“Before the onset of symptoms, a person is spreading the virus 48 hours before they may have symptoms,” Holland said.
Holland said Abbott Labs was already working on an antibody test called the Abbott Architect System that may be available by June.
“With the ‘curve has flattened status,’ now what?” Holland said. “Now we need to keep the virus from reproducing.”
Holland recommends social distancing and the wearing a good cloth mask. “This is a great source protection for people around you. Of course, we need good screening, testing, contact tracing and treatment when needed.”
Holland said vaccination will be the Holy Grail.
“People need to realize there is nothing to watch on TV except the talking heads and they all have an opinion about this virus. But the truth is that Oxford University Jenner Institute was already working on a vaccine for SARS and MERS which are both coronaviruses. They’ve tested it on monkeys and they stayed healthy for 28 days after exposure. It’s currently in a Phase 1 trial with 1,100 patients. So, with fast tracking the concurrent testing, we could have a few million doses available by September.”
Bailey said there are some key factors and return to work considerations to re-open businesses correctly.
“There are some de-escalation practices we can suggest,” he said. “De-escalation means to use public health principles to relax the various measures taken in response to the health emergency. The phased approach to protect workers is:
• Eliminate the hazard. Stay home and don’t let the virus spread.
• Substitution — replace the hazard.
• Engineering controls — devise ways to eliminate contact.
• Administration control — change the way people work or rotate schedules.
• Wearing PPE. This is the least effective way, he said.
“Businesses need to work on cleaning high touch points as well as screening employees and customers who come in,” Bailey said. “Offices may need to adjust traffic flow, and staff need to wear masks when they can’t social distance. Remember this protects others from you. Consider what makes sense for you and your business.”
He also suggested proactive cleaning (every four hours in a high contact area.) Reactive cleaning — know what you are going to do if someone gets sick at work. Have a plan to isolate them if symptoms show up at work.
“Assume you have the virus and every surface you touch has the virus,” he said. “That’s the best way to act.”
Businesses have to ask themselves how long this might last. “It will be less painful if we follow guidance and take personal accountability now. If you’re seeing a lot of absenteeism in your work force, look for symptoms of a larger issue. Maybe they are afraid to come to work. This concern can be handled by communication,” Bailey said.
“If you have vulnerable persons on your team, there are ways to still follow HIPAA and ADA requirements and move them to a safer workstation. I think there will be some leniency in the light of a public health crisis.”
He suggested another consideration for employers is the fact schools will remain closed. “It could be best to allow your staff to work from home until schools or childcare reopens,” Bailey said.
“There are differing phases of de-escalation. Be flexible,” he said.
Selby summed up the meeting. “For business owners, if someone is sick or symptomatic, they can’t get in the door. If they start showing symptoms while at work, have a plan in place to isolate them. Use face masks when possible to cover nose, mouth and eyes. Clean the building with approved disinfectants. Not all kinds of bleach kill this virus. Some cleaners have to remain wet on a surface for a length of time before germs are killed. For Lysol to be effective, it has to remain wet for 10 minutes. Have hand sanitizer available. Have lots of signage to make it very clear how employees can stay safe.”
Holland suggested ultraviolet light to sterilize PPE.
Visit harrison-chamber.com for more COVID-19 related topics, information and signage for your company.
