The filing period for the preferential primary election ended at noon Tuesday and there will be no local races for county offices in Boone County, but two schools will see races for board seats.
All justices of the peace serving on the Boone County Quorum Court filed for re-election and are unopposed.
Daniel Mehn also filed for North Boone Constable, the position currently held by Joseph Jenkins, who hadn’t filed yet. South Boone Constable George White has filed for re-election.
All filed as Republicans, so there will be no races, even in the fall general election.
Current Alpena School Board president Kenny Underdown filed for re-election, but Lynette Cantwell filed to run against him.
At Valley Springs, Amy Deaton, Michael Watkins and Terry Wade all filed for the school board seat currently held by Chris Graddy, who didn’t file for re-election.
Harrison School Board members Marisa Keylon and John McCuistion both filed for re-election and are unopposed.
Wade Edwards filed for an open seat on the Omaha School Board and is unopposed.
The school election will be held during the March 3 preferential primary.
All positions for 14th Judicial Circuit judge are up in 2020, but Judge Andrew Bailey, Judge Deanna "Suzie" Layton and Judge John Putman are unopposed. Johnnie Abbott Copeland of Mountain Home filed for the position currently held by Judge Gordon Webb, who isn’t running again, and is unopposed.
Harrison lawyer Gail Inman-Campbell has filed to run for Boone County District Court in the position currently held by Judge Fred Kirkpatrick. She has served as both district and circuit judge by appointment in the past.
Court of Appeals Judge Mike Murphy is running unopposed for re-election in District Position 2, which covers most of the local area.
Judge Morgan “Chip” Welch and Barbara Womack Webb are seeking Position 4 on the Arkansas Supreme Court. That seat is currently held by Justice Jo Hart, who didn’t file for re-election. It will be voted on statewide.
The non-partisan judicial election will also be in the March 3 preferential primary election.
District 83 state Rep. Keith Slape (R-Compton), District 98 Rep. Ron McNair (R-Alpena) and District 99 Rep. Jack Fortner (R-Yellville) all filed for re-election and are unopposed.
District 16 state Sen. Breanne Davis (R-Russellville) is also unopposed in her re-election bid as of Tuesday.
State Rep. Harlan Breaux (R-Holiday Island) has been challenged for his seat by Suzie Bell of Eureka Springs, a Democrat, in District 97. That race will go to the general election in the fall.
Celeste Williams of Bella Vista, a Democrat, and Michael J. Kalagias of Rogers, a Libertarian, both filed for U.S. Congress District 3 to challenge current Cong. Steve Womack (R-Rogers). That race will be in the fall general election.
U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Little Rock) has filed for re-election and is challenged by Libertarian Ricky Dale Harrington Jr. of Pine Bluff and Independent Dan Whitfield of Bella Vista. Democrat Josh Mahoney of Fayetteville had filed, but he dropped out of the race Tuesday afternoon, citing a family health concern. That's another race that will go to the general election.
In the presidential primary, there are plenty of Democrats from which to choose, including Julian Castro, John K. Delaney, Steve Bullock, Cory Booker, Tom Steyer, Marianne Williamson, Joe Sestak, Michael Bennet, Andrew Yang, Michael R. Bloomberg, Tulsi Gabbard, Joseph R. Biden, Elizabeth Warren, Kamala Harris, Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar and Bernie Sanders. In addition, Mosie Boyd of Fort Smith has filed for the Democratic presidential primary election.
On the Republican side, Bill Weld and Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente have filed to challenge President Donald J. Trump.
