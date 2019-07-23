The Harrison Regional Chamber of Commerce hosted a job fair Saturday, July 20, for the soon-to-be displaced Flexsteel workers at the Flexsteel plant on Highway 62/65 North.
More than 80 employees met with the 22 business represented. In addition to manufacturing and main-street businesses from Harrison, there were representatives from North Arkansas College, NARMC, Department of Workforce Development, local staffing agencies, and companies from Siloam Springs, Springdale, Green Forest, Flippin, Beebe, Paragould, and Lebanon and Springfield, Missouri.
Bob Largent, Harrison Regional Chamber of Commerce president/CEO, said, “I heard many positive comments from the Flexsteel employees. Some said, ‘I never knew the community cared that much.’ Others said, ‘Thanks to those businesses who care about their employees.’”
Largent added, “There were plentiful jobs and services offered. So now it’s up to the employees to choose their next opportunity.”
Staff from Bank OZK, Anstaff, Arvest, Equity, Stone and First National Bank of North Arkansas treated the employees and business representatives to coffee, donuts, burgers, brats and more.
Largent said, “The community really came together to support the great Flexsteel employees.”
