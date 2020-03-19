YELLVILLE — Marion County Sheriff Clinton Evans said four people were arrested this week in connection with psychedelic mushrooms.
Evans said Matthew R. Ribolzi, 31, and Ashley C. Marberry, 27, both of Flippin, face charges of possession of controlled substance, unlawful use of a communication device and possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to cultivate and grow.
Evans said Marion County investigators received information regarding illegal drug activity at the Flippin residence where Ribolzi and Marberry lived.
When investigators, along with Flippin Police, went to that residence Tuesday, Marberry allegedly told them that narcotics were in the bedroom, Evans said.
Marberry granted consent to search the residence and Investigators discovered a large box that contained 2.6 pounds of marijuana wax and 148 marijuana THC cartridges.
Marijuana wax is a concentrated form of THC, while THC cartridges are used in vaping devices.
Psilocybin mushroom spores, antibiotics, scales and material to package illegal narcotics were located inside as well, Evans said. Located inside the garage were multiple jars containing fungi that were labeled with different names and resembled a grow operation of psilocybin mushrooms.
“Ribolzi admitted to cultivating the mushrooms and revealed his plans to sell the wax and cartridges for a large profit,” Evans said in a statement.
Records show both were booked into the Marion County Jail with bond set at $10,000 each and both were released Wednesday.
In another case, Jesse Talkington, 27, and Abbigail Stoops, 23, both of Yellville, were arrested Tuesday on suspicion of delivery of a controlled substance, three counts each, Evans said.
The sheriff said Thursday that investigators began a probe a few months ago involving the controlled purchases of psilocybin mushrooms from Stoops and Talkington.
Their bond was also set at $10,000 each, Evans said, and records show they were still being held Thursday in the Marion County Jail.
