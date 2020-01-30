Forrest Wood left quite a legacy when he died Saturday, Jan. 25, at the age of 87. He was born in Flippin and known as the founder of Ranger Boats, as well as the “father of the modern bass boat.”
Former Marion County Judge Kenneth Jefferson said, “I grew up with the four daughters of Forrest Wood and had the opportunity to hear him speak of the company often. Over the years he created a lot of jobs and was quite a remarkable man.
“I’ve heard him tell stories of how Ranger Boats started in 1968,” Jefferson said. “He had a guide service and Wood always said the guide service was successful because his wife made the best fried chicken around. Since the service was seasonal, he wanted jobs for his guides the rest of the year. So, he had the idea to make boats. I was told he made six boats the first year they were open.
“I was surprised at how quickly they became No. 1 and continued to hold that position in the market,” Jefferson said. “He was such a gentleman and charismatic person. I think his people skills helped him a lot.”
Jefferson was working in an office in a Navy combat zone in 1972 and getting to know his fellow workers. “They had never heard of Flippin, Arkansas, but they had heard of Ranger Boats,” he said.
“I was in California when a man found out I was from Flippin, and the man had to tell me the story of meeting Wood at a boat show and was so impressed with the man that he and his father made a trip to Flippin to meet him and see the facility,” Jefferson said.
“I also heard when the plant burned in the 70s that he had a lot of incentives and opportunities to rebuild in other places. But he wouldn’t leave Flippin and when he sold the company one of the stipulations was that it had to remain in Flippin,” Jefferson said.
“He made a tremendous impact on our community and was very pro-environment,” Jefferson said. “He was very proud of the seven years he served on the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission (AGFC) and was known for the “minimum flow” legislation which was instrumental in increasing trout fishing and spawning habitat on the White River.”
Ken Reeves, a current chairman of the AGFC, said, “I was very impressed with the impact Forrest had on the fishing and boating industry, unequaled by anyone who came before or thereafter him. He set the standard by all endeavors that have since been measured.” “He was one of the finest commissioners to serve on the AGFC,” Reeves said. “I’m proud and blessed to have known this great man and have been one of his friends.”
Reeves added, “He definitely was very modest and had an ‘awe shucks’ type of response about his success. He was a brilliant entrepreneur and willing to take risks. Combined with hard work and good timing, he was a very successful man.”
Jerry Cunningham, Baxter County market president for Anstaff Bank, said, “The contributions he made to the community and school are very well known. I was always impressed with his humility. Regardless of how busy he was, he always took time for people and really cared about them.”
Scott Miller, Boone County market president for Anstaff Bank, said, “Terri and I and our son Ryan ran into Forrest and Nina at a restaurant one Sunday after church and visited for several minutes. As we were leaving, I mentioned that someday I wanted to visit the Forrest Wood Museum. He said we should do it right then. We thanked him, but declined. I felt like we would be imposing on a Sunday afternoon. But he continued to insist and gave us a private tour. He unlocked the door with his own key and showed us all the pictures and items that meant so much to him. That was a big-time memory for our family.”
