“It’s been an honor to be your commissioner the past 6.5 years. It’s hard to believe it’s almost up,” Ken Reeves said. Reeves was originally appointed by Gov. Mike Beebe in 2013 to the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission. This year he serves as chairman. Reeves was invited to speak to the Rotary club on Thursday, Oct. 31.
“It’s not just about hunting and fishing, that’s one of the first important things I learned, at your commission,” Reeves said. “The commission belongs to all of us — not just for hunters and fishermen.”
Reeves told the crowd that everyone pays a conservation tax that is collected on all sales. It’s one-eighth of 1% and was passed in 1997. The Game and Fish Commission receives 45% of revenue.
“If you went out and spent $1,000 on clothes you would pay 56 cents to the Game and Fish Commission. It doesn’t sound like much, but it adds up. It has made all the difference and is one third of the budget,” Reeves said.
Arkansas and Missouri are the only two states who have a conservation tax. “We could not do everything we do, if we just relied on license fees,” Reeves said. “Because of this, we’ve kept our license fees low. For $10.50 you can fish every day of the year and for $10.50 you can hunt.
“The Commission owns 382,000 acres and manages 3.2 million acres of public land. There are
500,000 acres of lakes and 90,000 miles of stream we manage,” he said.
The Commission also stocks 8 million fish in public waters each year. There are four nature centers in the state, (Pine Bluff, Fort Smith, Jonesboro and Little Rock) with another one under construction in Springdale.
“We are getting a lot of criticism for the $15-$18 million cost,” he said. “But we’ve neglected the northwest section of Arkansas and they have 500,000 people. The good thing is 90,000 to 100,000 school age children will come for conservation education each year. This is a great way to teach people to appreciate our state. And I read recently that area of the state is growing by 167 people every day. It’s a great investment for the Game and Fish Commission.”
The Commission is also responsible for four education centers. The Fred Berry Center in Yellville and the Ponca Elk Center are two that are close to us.”
Reeves said he was blown away this summer when he attended a regional archery tournament which the commission sponsors. “We’ve got 57,000 students in the school archery programs,” he said. I had no idea how crazy the kids are for this program.
“Valley Springs hosted a regional archery tournament last summer. I was surprised. The gym was packed. The floor was packed with kids and about half were girls and it was only for Boone, Newton and Searcy counties. The gym was full of family and friends and it was that way all day long — when one group finished, another group came in.
“Over the years Game and Fish has restored white-tailed deer, turkeys and black bears from near extension to abundant, huntable numbers.”
Black bear population was down to 35 bears in the Ouachitas. Now there are more than 6,000 bears.
“In 1945 white-tailed deer was estimated to be at 500,” Reeves said. “Now we estimate there to be one million deer in Arkansas. Turkeys were almost gone and now they have made a big comeback.
“Our herd is estimated at one million … but we don’t know. It’s kind of hard to count deer. But we do know Arkansas has the fourth best success rate for deer hunters at 60%.
“There are several communities where we have to host urban archery hunts because the deer have moved in and people can’t keep flowers and they are a nuisance. The last four years we’ve harvested 200,000 deer per year. That’s 20% of the estimated herd, which is a goal we try to maintain to keep them in check.
“Elk was reintroduced in 1981, and we had a herd of about 600 right here close by. Now we have thousands of applications to hunt elk.”
Reeves said the hunters in the state harvest more mallard ducks than any state in the nation.
Fine money is turned back to the schools in the county where the fine was collected for conservation education. Two schools got $20,000 for conservation education. Marion County received $20,000 (trout country) and Arkansas County (duck country) also received $20,000.
Reeves told the group that in the last five years, licensed hunters are down 14%. “These are the challenges we face. That’s why it’s great to see kids participating in conservation. We have to carry this forward to continue our diverse hunting and fishing opportunities. We’ve got everything from elk to alligator and every kind of bird as well as hiking and floating. Everything we do to restore habitat and natural grasses, it doesn’t just benefit the quail, it benefits the monarch butterflies and other pollinators and the list goes on and on.”
Statistics show people stop hunting at the age of 52. “So we call it the R-3 program — Retention, Recruit, Reactivate those who have dropped out,” Reeves said.
Questions were asked about the feral hog problem. “We will never trap our way out of this problem. We are getting ready to hire nine full-time pig trappers.”
Someone also asked about chronic wasting disease, or CWD. “We are the 23rd state to have CWD,” Reeves said. “Experts think we’ve had it here for 20 years. We’ve got areas where hunters can have their deer tested for free. So far, we’ve never had it transfer from a deer to a human.
“I did read recently that a mixture of 40% bleach and water can be used on the equipment to process a CWD deer and it eliminates any dangers.”
He also mentioned the program, Hunters Feeding the Hungry that started 15 years ago.
The Commission gave away 250 scholarships last year from the proceeds of the Game and Fish license plates. “Those have been very popular,” Reeves said. It’s not just deer and fish, but there are butterflies, fox, cardinals and squirrels.”
