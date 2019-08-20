The Goblin scrimmage football game scheduled for Tuesday night against Heritage was canceled around 8 pm after a long delay due to lightening in the area of F.S. Garrison Stadium.
Goblin Game
Lee Dunlap
I've been on staff here for 47 years (started when I was 10). I've worked in all the departments (darkroom, newsroom, advertising, pressroom, mailroom and delivery). I was born and raised in Harrison and have lived here all my life.
