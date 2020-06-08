A ruling from the Arkansas Public Service Commission could be good news for the Ozark Mountain Regional Public Water Authority regarding the solar power plant proposed for Boone County.
The authority and Scenic Hill Solar are partnering to build a solar power plant to provide electricity to power approximately 90% of the authority’s operations.
The PSC issued a ruling that locks in a 1:1 net-metering credit for the next two-and-a-half years, and after that puts the burden on utilities to prove the need for any future changes. It also guarantees 20 years of a 1:1 net-metering rate grandfathering for customers who adopt solar before Dec.31, 2022.
But, what does that mean?
Scenic Hill Solar’s CEO Bill Halter said the ruling is positive for the solar power industry and eventually the authority.
Net metering is a method for residential and commercial customers with a solar power plant to save money on electricity they do have to buy from a utility.
If you have a solar power plant, it could generate more electricity than you need while the sun is shining. You can then export that extra power to a utility. But when the sun isn’t shining, you will likely have to buy electricity from the utility.
The PSC’s ruling means that you could get a 1:1 credit for the power you exported to the utility and apply that to your bill for the power you have to buy.
Halter said that the good news is that when the company and the water authority signed the interconnection agreement with Entergy it will be grandfathered into the net metering agreement. Because the authority is a partner in the solar plant, it will get the 1:1 retail credit that will save it money, savings that can be passed on to water customers in the form of fewer rate increases.
Halter explained that such a power plant can’t be built to produce more than the authority will use. But what could happen is there will be a year when the water authority’s use is down and there’s more sunshine than average, then the credits would carry over and balance out over time.
Halter said Solar Hill and the water authority are still in the process of acquiring land in Boone County for the power plant. That includes environmental and other studies, but the partners will still have to go before the PSC for final approval.
He said it will take about three months to get the plant up and running after construction starts.
