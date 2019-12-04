Gwen Hoffmann, chair of the Harrison Regional Chamber of Commerce board of directors, has announced that Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson will keynote the chamber’s annual meeting and awards luncheon on Wednesday, Jan. 15.
Presented by Equity Bank, the annual gathering of the chamber provides a venue for the organization to report the results of the past year’s accomplishments and announce the roadmap for the new year to investor stakeholders and the community at large.
In addition to introducing the chamber’s 2020 Plan of Work, annual awards for business and community service will also be made during the luncheon. The event will also see the passing of the gavel from Hoffmann to new board chair Melissa Collins, partner at Weichert Realty, Market Edge.
Dave Morton, Equity Bank CEO, said, “We’re honored to have Gov. Hutchinson keynote our chamber’s annual meeting in January. He’s driven Arkansas’ focus on economic development and the chamber is working hard to provide the same level of engagement and successes. We look forward to hearing his ideas on moving the Harrison and Boone County region forward.”
The event will be held at the Durand Center. Ticket information will be available soon.
