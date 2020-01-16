Gov. Asa Hutchinson addressed the Harrison Regional Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday, giving an update on the important issues facing the state and urging support for a hate crimes law and for refugees being taken into the state.
Hutchinson bragged — he said that’s what governors do — on Harrison efforts that have seen a 2.9% unemployment rate, which is lower than the national average and even lower than the state average.
“So, hats off to you for creating jobs, for having a workforce that understands labor and work and creativity and entrepreneurship,” Hutchinson said. “The balance and diversity of your economy is to be applauded and I hope you can continue to develop that.”
He touched on accomplishments during his first term, from lowering taxes while raising revenues thanks to a booming economy to raising teacher salary.
“But it’s not just about the past,” he said. “I learned a long time ago politics is about the future and where do we go.”
He then went on to outline some priorities he sees as important for the state’s future.
First, he reminded the crowd that 2020 is a census year and the state needs an accurate count of residents. That’s important because he wants to see the state grow and be able to show the results, but it also determines how much money the federal government turns back to Arkansas based on taxes.
He also wants to see a continuation of increased computer science education, an effort he pushed, to see Arkansas remain recognized as a national leader in the area. But he also spoke about the students who have to go to restaurants or other such businesses where high-speed internet service is available in order to do their homework after school because they don’t have it at home.
“My goal is to expand and to accelerate the expansion of high-speed broadband internet into the rural areas of our state,” he said. To that end, he has asked the state Legislature to appropriate $25 million in grant funds in order for the state to partner with providers.
Hutchinson said he also wants to see expansion of work force training. He recognized the progress made in Harrison and surrounding counties through the Workforce Initiative Network, or WIN, that gets high school students together with employers to make the future brighter by entering college or moving into the work force after school.
The governor stressed the need for support of his proposal to continue highway funding through extension of the 0.5% sales tax that pays for the highway bond program. That issue will be on the November general election ballot.
Hutchinson spoke about the rash of hate crimes across the entire country. He said that many states have hate-crime legislation that stiffens penalties for crimes committed against individuals based on who they are, or their minority status or religious beliefs.
“Arkansas is one of the four states in the nation that does not have a hate crime law,” the governor said.
He continued by saying he feels it’s important for the state to welcome diversity and tolerance.
“And I would ask Harrison to lead and set the example by supporting hate crime legislation in our state so that we can make sure that we send a signal that individuals cannot be targeted based upon who they are and if that’s the case, enhance the penalty,” he said.
That was met with a round of applause.
Finally, Hutchinson spoke of two refugees who had to flee their own countries due to persecution. They were relocated in Arkansas last year and have contributed to their communities.
More applause ensued.
As a result of an executive order from President Donald Trump, states were given the option to accept refugees or not. Hutchinson said he looked at the issue as a former Department of Homeland Security official and felt confident in the vetting process for refugees as legal entrants into the country and agreed to accept them.
He said the state accepted about 50 refugees last year and is scheduled to receive fewer than that this year, but they all come to the country seeking freedom and opportunity just as our forefathers did.
“But I know that you’ll join me in saying, ‘Welcome,’ and Arkansas wants to do our part in making sure that we have the goodness of America demonstrated to those that are fleeing persecution.”
