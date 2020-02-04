A Harrison firefighter recently received a lifesaving award not long after the department received Narcan kits to help stop an opioid drug overdose in progress.
Lt. Jeremy Sansing received the award from the University of Arkansas Criminal Justice Institute, but he’s quick to remind everyone that several other firefighters were also a part of the effort.
Narcan is a drug used to stop the brain’s neuroreceptors from absorbing opioids. Sansing said the department received Narcan kits through a grant from the CJI last October. Officials say that even if a potential victim is overdosing on a different substance, Narcan has been shown to manifest no adverse effects on the patient.
Not long after the kits arrived, Harrison Fire and Rescue was dispatched to the possible drug overdose of a female subject. Sansing and the other firefighters were near the given address and were on scene quickly.
Sansing said he grabbed the Narcan kit from the medical bag on the rescue truck and administered the antidote in nasal form, bringing the patient back to consciousness before emergency medical services personnel took the victim to North Arkansas Regional Medical Center for treatment.
Sansing pointed out that he wasn’t alone on the call. Other personnel included firefighters Kindell Williams, Pete Barrett and Kris Weaver were also on scene, as well as Lt. Jay Wallace, Capt. Ron Lemley and Battalion Chief Robert Healea.
“I just happened to have the Narcan in my kit,” Sansing said.
Fire Chief Marc Lowery said he applied for the grant from CJI last spring and firefighters had to meet certain training requirements to qualify. He said it’s important for the public to know that CJI’s program is working and the firefighters are trained to help in such situations.
“It’s not a matter of if we do another one, it’s when,” Lowery said.
Lowery went on to say that training those firefighters undertook made a lot of difference in initially stabilizing the victim in order for the Narcan to take full effect.
According to the Arkansas Take Back organization, drug overdose is the leading cause of accidental death in the United States and opioid use is driving such statistics. More than 42,000 Americans died from opioid overdoses in 2016, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In Arkansas, there were 379 drug overdose deaths in 2016, which increased to 411 drug overdose deaths in 2017. In nearly a decade (since 2000) deaths involving opioids has increased by 200% in the U.S.
On average, 188 Americans die every day from a drug overdose, and 40% of all opioid overdose deaths involved a prescription opioid.
Studies show that prescription opioids are also a significant contributor to the use of illicit drugs, including the spike in heroin use. The CDC states that, 94% of respondents in a 2014 survey of people in treatment for opioid addiction said they chose to use heroin because prescription opioids were far more expensive and harder to obtain.' The CDC further states that 4 in 5 new heroin users first misused prescription painkillers.
Arkansas is also No. 2 in the nation for over-prescribing opioid medications at 114.6 opioid prescriptions per 100 people (the national average is 66.5 prescriptions per 100 people).
“There’s more prescriptions in Arkansas than people,” the CDC says.
