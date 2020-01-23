Officials say a man born in Harrison has been named acting U.S. attorney for Arkansas’ western district.
David Clay Fowlkes was named to the position to succeed Duane “DAK” Kees, who resigned the position last week.
Fowlkes, who a press release said was born in Harrison, has been an assistant U.S. attorney in the office since December 2007 and was previously first assistant U.S. attorney, supervising the criminal and civil divisions.
Fowlkes had also been coordinator for the Organized Crime and Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) and prosecuted a variety of criminal cases. He received the Executive Office of the United States Attorney Director’s Award for Outstanding Litigation Team in 2011 (Recognized for his work on the U.S. v. Bernie Hoffman, aka Tony Alamo jury trial) and the Executive Office of the United States Attorney Director’s Award for Outstanding Performance by an Assistant United States Attorney in the Criminal Division in 2014 (Recognized for his work on the “Operation Great Scott” and “Operation Pantera Negra” OCDETF cases).
Fowlkes is a graduate of Arkansas State University and University of Arkansas School of Law. He was a deputy prosecutor in Benton County from September 2003 to December 2007.
During his tenure, Kees served on the Attorney General’s Advisory Committee and was chair of the Veterans’ Rights Subcommittee. Kees was responsible for opening a newly staffed office in Hot Springs. The Hot Springs office has enabled the United States Attorney’s Office to better serve the communities and counties in southern Arkansas.
Kees also oversaw the prosecution of several public corruption cases, including United States v. Jonathan Woods, et al. Jonathan Woods, a former Arkansas State Senator, was convicted in 2018 of conspiracy, honest services mail and wire fraud and money laundering and was sentenced to 18 years in federal prison. Kees also oversaw the prosecution of many violent armed criminals under the Project Safe Neighborhood (PSN) initiative and child abusers under the Project Safe Childhood (PSC) initiative. Under Mr. Kees’ leadership, both of these initiatives were instrumental in prosecuting some of the most serious criminal offenses in the Western District of Arkansas.
The United States Attorney’s Office, with staffed offices in Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Hot Springs and Texarkana, has 20 attorneys and is responsible for conducting all criminal and civil litigation in the district involving the United States government.
