1:42 a.m. – An officer on a traffic stop arrested a 25-year-old woman for no taillights, driving on a suspended license, improper use of registration and possession of drug paraphernalia with bond set at $1,580. She was also arrested on an HPD warrant for probation violation with bond set at $4,757.72 cash only and a Marion County Warrant for failure to pay fines on obstructing governmental operations with bond set at $1,470. She was later released on a signature bond. A 31-year-old man in the vehicle was arrested for possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession of instruments of crime. He was later released after posting $2,500 professional bond.
8:07 a.m. – A female subject called to talk to an officer about regulations regarding driving and cell phone use. Information given.
8:34 a.m. – A caller reported five raccoons living in a dumpster at Family Budget Inn. Animal Control was notified.
8:42 a.m. – A caller requested an officer check on a male subject sleeping in a vehicle outside Casey’s on South Main. An officer arrested the 56-year-old man for felony possession of controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to manufacture methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was later released after posting $2,500 bond.
8:51 a.m. – A woman called to report a male subject took cash from her wallet and left her residence on foot. An officer located the 24-year-old man and arrested him for theft by receiving and on a Newton County warrant for failure to appear in court on DWI. He was later released after posting $1,240 professional bond and the officer recovered the property reported stolen.
9:16 a.m. – An employee at the Boone County Library reported a vehicle left outside the facility overnight. It wasn’t reported stolen, so the caller was advised of options to have it removed. An officer also made contact with the registered owner, who said he would move the car as soon as possible.
9:36 a.m. – Fayetteville Police requested officers watch for a 16-year-old boy reported as a runaway. Officers were notified.
10:07 a.m. – An employee at Harrison Retirement Center reported an unwanted male subject in a client’s room. An officer issued the 21-year-old male subject a warning for criminal trespass and he agreed to move along.
10:39 a.m. – A female subject called to report another female subject harassing her via cell phone and slandering her name on Facebook. An officer tried to return her call, but he got no answer.
10:50 a.m. – Boone County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 44-year-old man for residential burglary and theft of property. The warrant was confirmed valid and he was later released after posting $2,000 professional bond.
10:55 a.m. – A caller reported a dog running loose on West Holt. Animal Control picked up the dog and took it to the city pound. About five hours later, a male subject called to report it was his dog. Animal Control was notified.
11:01 a.m. – A woman called to talk to an officer about a child custody issue. She was advised of her options.
11:37 a.m. – A recovery service reported repossessing a vehicle on North Lucille. Information noted for future reference.
12:01 p.m. – A caller reported a dog running loose in the alley between Allen and North Highland. Animal Control was notified.
12:37 p.m. – An employee at Sonic on Highway 65 North reported receiving a counterfeit $100 bill. A formal fraud complaint was filed.
12:41 p.m. – A male subject went to the HPD to report a parking lot hit-and-run wreck that occurred outside Hudson Tire and Battery. Information noted for insurance purposes.
12:48 p.m. – A parking lot wreck was reported outside Walmart. Information noted for insurance purposes.
1:12 p.m. – A caller reported an 18-wheeler backing down Central Avenue from Spruce. An officer said the driver was lost, but was able to get back on track.
1:39 p.m. – A caller reported a dog running loose on Highway 65 South. Animal Control took the dog to the city pound.
1:48 p.m. – A caller reported a disturbance at a residence on North Willow. An officer spoke to the parties and said it had been verbal only.
2:07 p.m. – An officer advised he’d be out with the Drug Task Force at an address on Terrapin Creek Road. Assist completed.
2:18 p.m. – A woman called to report she allowed two other women to foster her dog, then they refused to let her have it back. An officer determined the caller’s juvenile niece unknowingly signed a letter of surrender when the dog was picked up, so the caller was advised it was a civil matter.
2:50 p.m. – A woman called to report she had brought a dog to Harrison from Bella Vista to meet someone to re-home it, but the subject bent down to the dog and was bitten on the nose. An officer cited the caller for not having the dog current on vaccinations and took it to the city pound. A few minutes later, a 911 dispatcher reported the victim was waiting for an officer at the hospital. A formal complaint was filed.
3:09 p.m. – A parking lot hit-and-run wreck was reported outside Burger King. Information noted for insurance purposes.
3:23 p.m. – A woman called to ask what she should do with property left at a residence following an eviction. An officer explained her options.
3:17 p.m. – A caller reported a chemical spill at the corner of Stephenson and Willow. The scene was turned over to firefighters and the Office of Emergency Management.
3:21 p.m. – An employee at Northwest Regional Housing Authority reported vandalism to two vehicles. Information noted at the caller’s request and extra patrol was issued.
4:39 p.m. – A caller reported neglect of two dogs at an address on West Ridge. She said she witnessed the owner throw the animals to the ground, then he cursed at her when she confronted him. Animal Control was notified.
4:47 p.m. – A male subject called to report someone stole the catalytic converter from his vehicle while it was parked on South Maple. He declined a formal complaint, but requested the information be noted so people know what is going on.
5:43 p.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d been in pursuit of a vehicle and the driver wreck at Walnut and South Main while the passenger threw a controlled substance from the vehicle. A 20-year-old female subject was arrested for possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and tampering with physical evidence. She was later released after posting $1,950 professional bond. A 17-year-old boy was cited into juvenile court for speeding 17 over, careless or prohibited driving, no driver’s license, no registration, possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, then released to a parent.
5:59 p.m. – A woman called to report she received a possibly suicidal message from her daughter, so she went to the daughter’s residence and she wasn’t present. Officers and other surrounding law enforcement agencies were asked to watch for the subject.
7:01 p.m. – A dispatcher reported locating a loose dog in front of the station. An officer took the animal to the city pound.
7:10 p.m. – A caller reported a male subject sleeping on a bench outside Ozark Auto Body. An officer said the subject agreed to move along.
7:11 p.m. – A caller reported a crew paving part of Airport Road and traffic was backing up with drivers trying to turn onto Highway 65. An officer said the crew had traffic cones out and were directing traffic to the best of their ability.
7:36 p.m. – A man went to the HPD to report his ex-wife didn’t show up for child custody exchange. He said he lived in Springfield, Missouri, and she lived in Mountain View, so they meet at the HPD as a halfway point. Information noted for future reference.
7:39 p.m. – A female subject called to talk to an officer about a 23-year-old male subject in a relationship with a 16-year-old girl. An officer tried to return the call, but she didn’t answer.
8:07 p.m. – A caller reported several people arguing outside an address on North Maple. An officer said the subjects were gone when he checked the area.
8:17 p.m. – A Walmart employee reported a male subject who had been warned to stay away from the business had returned. An officer arrested the man for criminal trespass and he was later released after posting $390 professional bond.
8:55 a.m. – An employee at McDonald’s on Main Street reported an intoxicated male subject got out of his vehicle that was running and with the lights on, then left in a different vehicle with someone else. An officer said the driver was not present when he arrived, so the caller was advised of the proper steps to have the vehicle removed.
9 p.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with Boone County deputies on Highway 43 South trying to locate a vehicle that had been reported stolen. The vehicle wasn’t in the area.
9:18 p.m. – Newton County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 35-year-old man for failure to appear in court on DWI and refusal to submit to chemical test with bond set at $1,695 cash only. The warrant was confirmed valid and he was later released with a new court date after posting professional bond.
10:23 p.m. – Boone County authorities requested officers watch for a 12-year-old girl reported as a runaway from a location in Diamond City. Officers were notified, but the request was canceled about two hours later after the girl was located.
