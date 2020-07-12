Dr. Stewart Pratt, Harrison Schools Superintendent told the Economic Recovery Task Force on Wednesday, July 8, that school will look different this fall, but will happen.
“Rules are changing for us daily, and we are doing our best to keep our parents updated,” Pratt said.
Pratt said the staff is working very hard to come up with solutions for social distancing in classrooms. The only time that might be an issue is transition times like getting off a bus, the cafeteria and hallways.
“It would be a good idea to get some cloth masks for your kids so they can be laundered. There might be times when students change classes that masks will be worn in hallways or congested areas,” he said.
“We are ready for a better year — not an AMI window where we are just maintaining. We are going to be ready to go on site or off site whatever the case might be.”
Pratt said the district will be restricting visitors to campus for a while. “You can definitely come get your child and drop off your child, but as far as delivering food, birthday cakes, eating in the cafeteria and all those former events, we are going to restrict that for a while until things clean up a bit.”
Task Force chairman Joe Willis asked, “What are other schools going to do?”
Pratt answered, “Educators work in packs and herds. We talk a lot. There is safety in numbers and we all talk to each other to see what the other schools are doing.”
“Schools are going to ask parents to provide some masks if there is congestion or close proximity outside of six feet,” Pratt said. “Everybody is working on a contingency plan to keep kids safe and still have good instruction in the classroom.”
Willis asked about a plan for a positive COVID-19 case. “What will the school do then?”
“We are going to work in cohort groups and take everything on a case by case basis,” he said. “It might be that we send one cohort group home to do school from there. It might be we have to close one classroom, one grade level or building. Obviously, there is a siblings issue. But we are going to do a case by case. Our legislature and governor are trying to do a good job letting local control make decisions — not completely, but enough that we can flex a little bit and work within our contagious levels in the area. That’s where Vince Leist and Sammie Cribbs reports from the hospital will be invaluable.”
Pratt thanked Representative Scott Flippo who was on the Task Force call for that local control.
Flippo said, “We think local control is the best solution for dealing with this situation. We’ve got parents on both ends of the spectrum. Some wanted their kids back in school three months ago, and some are still not sure about this fall. I told the governor that the local school people have to see these parents in their neighborhoods, at church, Walmart and around the community. They know our communities and our neighbors. Having local control is very important especially in a strong time of concern.”
