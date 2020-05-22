NEWTON COUNTY — The Ozark-St. Francis National Forests announced Friday that two popular hiking trails in Newton County are open again.
A statement said Whitaker Point Trail and Glory Hole Trail were opened to the public Friday. Whitaker Point is often called Hawksbill Crag.
The popular hiking trails are located in Newton County on the Big Piney Ranger District.
“Whitaker Point is one of the most popular overlooks on the forest and the most scenic in the state. I know visitors have missed having the opportunity to view it during the spring season,” said Tim Jones, Big Piney district ranger. “After working closely with local, state and federal partners, we are thrilled to be providing access to this Arkansas treasure once again.”
Other developed recreation areas and campgrounds may not be immediately open and available for use. Expect openings and modified operations to happen on a case-by-case basis. “Reopening may not be quick or permanent; please be patient as this transition occurs,” the statement said.
Officials on the Ozark-St. Francis National Forests continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation. Please remember to review current recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention along with local and state guidelines for social distancing and cloth face coverings.
For more information, contact the Big Piney Ranger District at (479) 284-3150 or visit the Ozark-St. Francis National Forests website at www.fs.usda.gov/osfnf/ .
