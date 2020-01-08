ALPENA — Alpena City Council member Bonnie Morton said Monday that she’s been told that if you hear something, you should say something. So, she did.
“I heard a rumor that possibly the old Baptist church could become a shelter for homeless and illegal immigrants and I just don’t know what we could do about it,” Morton said. “That’s a little scary. I know we need to take care of the homeless, but we need to take care of our people here, too.”
Mayor Theron McCammond said he’d not heard that rumor and he asked Alpena United Methodist Church Pastor Mike Bishop what he had heard.
Bishop said he hadn’t heard anything to substantiate that rumor either.
Council member A.J. Womack said that legally the city couldn’t do anything about a homeless shelter, but one for undocumented immigrants would be a different story.
“We will not become a sanctuary city, if that’s what you’re asking,” McCammond said.
Morton said she saw on TV that Arkansas and some other states are thinking about a similar program. She asked what Alpena could do to stop it if the state allows it.
McCammond said an order has been issued that will require the state to accept refugees from Syria, “but I hear through the grapevine” that they would be headed for Northwest Arkansas.
“Not a great lot you can do about it if they’re here legally,” the mayor said.
Bishop there is an increasing number of homeless individuals and he is more concerned about helping them than refugees.
Womack said he understands the concern about the increasing homeless population. He made reference to a male subject who had been living in a tent not too far from the school and people didn’t realize he was a registered sex offender.
“I understand the concern,” Womack said.
Police Chief George White said police were aware of that man’s status. White said the man was arrested for loitering at businesses in town, but he returned to Alpena when released on bond. He was registered as a sex offender living in Alpena through the Carroll County Sheriff’s Department, but he was planning to leave.
However, when the man set up a tent, White said he made contact with a Boone County detective and action was taken after he had been in Alpena long enough to violate registration requirements he was arrested again. Police say he was still being held in the Boone County Jail as of Monday.
EDITOR’S NOTE: In the Daily Times’ story after council member Bonnie Morton was appointed to the council, she was identified as having moved to Alpena in fall 2018. She said she and her family moved to Alpena in fall 2008.
