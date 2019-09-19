Records show that the purchase of the old Bear State Bank building on the north side of Harrison was consummated earlier this month.
Land records show North Arkansas Medical Services, the non-profit corporation arm of North Arkansas Regional Medical Center, purchased the building from Arvest Bank for $4.5 million and the deal was closed Sept. 5.
Those records also indicate that Equity Bank financed the purchase and the last payment on the 20-year mortgage is due Sept. 15, 2039.
In 2018, NARMC CEO/president Vince Leist told the board of directors that he estimated the community would need 10-12 more doctors. With that would come the need for more space for them to practice, about 1,200 square feet each.
Hospital officials had discussed the possibility of building a space, then they announced in October 2018 that they were looking at the Bear State Bank building on Highway 65 North. It was originally constructed as First Federal Bank, but Arvest Bank acquired Bear State Bank in August 2017.
In February, the board approved a resolution allowing Leist and/or board chairman Dan Bowers to execute all documents necessary to help North Arkansas Medical Services to buy the building subject to obtaining suitable financing.
NARMC employs several doctors in town, handling their billing and office needs. That leaves the doctors free to practice medicine without other worries.
Leist had said he hopes that having ready-to-use office space available will help recruit more doctors to Harrison.
