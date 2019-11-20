Harrison Fire Chief Marc Lowery said no one was hurt in a fire reported Tuesday evening at a house on Lincoln Avenue.
Lowery said the fire was contained to a chair in the living room area of the house and was believed to have been caused by “an improperly disposed of cigarette.”
The only occupant of the house at the time was able to run out and ask someone to call 911.
The fire was extinguished quickly, but there was heavy smoke damage throughout the house.
The occupant was displaced and the Red Cross was called to help her.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.