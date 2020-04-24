BELLEFONTE — You may have read that the new traffic signals on Highway 62/65 at Bellefonte were supposed to start partially working this week. Boone County Justice of the Peace Fred Woehl said he got the wrong information on that process.
Woehl said last week that the signal was supposed to start flashing yellow on Highway 65 and red on Highway 62 starting Tuesday.
However, Arkansas Department of Transportation District 9 engineer Steve Lawrence said proper signage must be installed warning motorists of the traffic signal before the lights can be activated at all.
Normally, an ARDOT crew working statewide erects those signs, but that wasn’t possible with the new intersection.
So, he said a local crew is scheduled to put up the signs next Monday. If that happens, the signals will start flashing as previously explained.
Lawrence said the lights have to flash for at least five business days before they are fully activated. In addition, the lights can made fully functional only on a Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday.
So, if signs are up Monday they could start flashing Tuesday, then be made fully functional the following Tuesday.
In January 2017, Boone County justices of the peace voted to ask the Arkansas Department of Transportation to study traffic patterns at the junction just south of Bellefonte. A couple of deadly wrecks at or near the junction spurred the request.
ARDOT said the study showed a traffic signal was warranted. In April 2018, Lawrence told JPs that the signals could be operational by mid-2020.
Lawrence said this week that the project has moved almost exactly on schedule. There weren’t a lot of utilities to relocate or rights of way to secure, which can slow a project.
The project includes a four-way signal with the addition of a short roadway leading to the entrances to some businesses on the west side of US 65.
