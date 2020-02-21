KINGSTON — The Jasper School District Board of Education approved a proposed salary schedule for certified staff members during its regular monthly meeting, Monday night, Feb. 17, here where the 1A-1 Senior High Boys District Tournament was being hosted.
The salary schedule for the 2020-2021 school year was approved by the Personnel Policy Committee (PPC), though Superintendent Jeff Cantrell told the board he did not like it.
Last spring the salary schedule was adopted to meet a new law that raises the minimum teacher salary in Arkansas over the next four years to $36,000 annually, an increase of 13%. Jasper will receive from the Arkansas Department of Education (ADE) $455,314.86 to implement the salary increases over four years. He explained that the ADE does not include in its funding those employees who are on extended contracts, receive federal funds or anyone who receives a multiplier.
The actual total cost to implement these raises in Jasper schools for four years is $1,116,605.49. That's a shortfall of $661,290.63, he said at that time.
Looking over the proposed salary schedule for next year, Cantrell said, "I don't really like it because it's not good to our tenured teachers who have been here so long, but we didn't ask for this position," he said.
"Basically, what this is forcing our district to do is to follow the state's minimum salary schedule." By the time the four-year implementation of the law is met the schedule's 15 steps will be changed. But the school district will have five additional steps.
Cantrell said the PPC members could have griped, but they understood the situation and they accepted that money is being added to the lower end of the schedule and not the top end.
"We will have to be mindful of the salary cost as we move forward," he said.
Cantrell said the Legislature might appropriate more money so the school district will receive more state funding per student. That would help this issue.
Right now, with this salary schedule, the school district is minus $60,000 on salary costs compared to the additional money the district will get next year. Last year about $130,000 was saved by moving some employees around, federal programs picking up a couple salaries and moving nursing salaries over to Medicaid and other funding sources.
"You still have three more years of this implementation to go,” he told the board, reminding them that the initial grant money that was received to help implement the law is gone.
The starting salary for a teacher next school year is $33,800. The top salary for a teacher with a masters at step 15 is $45,950. Steps 16-20 are unchanged.
