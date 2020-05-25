Former President Ronald Reagan once said, “Some people live an entire lifetime and wonder if they ever made a difference in the world; a veteran does not have to worry about that.”
Chester Whipple of Harrison understands.
Whipple was born in November 1932, in Iowa. “I was an Iowa farm boy,” he said, “but I didn’t like farming, especially in northern Iowa in the winter.”
He said he joined the U.S. Marines when he was 17, then finished a two-year college equivalency degree and became an officer. Soon, he became a jet pilot, flying off aircraft carriers.
When the Vietnam War came along, the military needed helicopter pilots, so that’s what he transitioned into.
“Everything we did in Vietnam had to be done in a helicopter,” he recalled.
In fact, he said, he was the lead helicopter pilot in the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, flew over 400 combat missions and earned 22 air medals. He retired as a major.
He recalls the highlight of his career as the time he received the mission to pick up former President Dwight D. Eisenhower.
Whipple said he landed on the golf course when the former president lived and flew him to March Air Force Base. From there he was flown to Washington, DC, where he died two weeks later at Walter Reed Army Medical Center.
As if that hadn’t been enough, Whipple said he became a bush pilot in Alaska.
Whipple moved to this area in 1979. He bought 14 acres in the Harmon area and has since converted four of those acres into a wildlife refuge.
He said the Ozark hills are a far cry above those winters he spent as a farm boy in northern Iowa.
“There’s no comparison whatsoever,” he said with a hearty laugh.
