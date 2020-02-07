Boone County Quorum Court standing committees met Tuesday night and Fred Woehl, chairman of the Roads and Bridges Committee, announced work has begun on the traffic signal proposed for the U.S. 65-62-412 junction south of Bellefonte.
County Judge Robert Hathaway was absent and so there was no report on the status of county roads or the new road graders recently purchased by the county.
In January 2017, Boone County justices of the peace voted to ask the Arkansas Department of Transportation to study traffic patterns at the junction just south of Bellefonte. A couple of deadly wrecks at or near the junction spurred the request.
ARDOT said the study showed a traffic signal was warranted. In April 2018, ARDOT District 9 engineer Steve Lawrence told JPs that the signals could be operational by mid-2020.
Woehl has been given different dates for when the work on the signal would begin. Woehl said he recently learned that work began with the relocation of utilities. The project includes a four-way signal with the addition of a short roadway leading to the entrances to some businesses on the west side of US 65. The project is expected to be finished by the end of February.
Several of the justices attended a public meeting last week conducted by the ARDOT director and several commissioners. They explained Gov. Asa Hutchinson's long-term highway funding plan that includes a referendum that will appear on the Nov. 3, 2020, General Election Ballot. The program is called "Renew Arkansas Highways."
Titled Issue 1, the proposed constitutional amendment will allow voters to decide whether to continue the 1/2-cent sales tax for road improvements that has been in place since 2013 and is set to expire in 2023. A yes vote will make it a permanent revenue resource for roads.
Act 416 was enacted in early 2019 by the State Legislature and provided immediate funding that is dedicated to system preservation (taking care of the roads and bridges the sale already has with overlays, patching potholes, bridge replacement/rehabilitation). It generates an investment of $95 million annually for state highways and $13 million annually for county roads and $13 million for city streets.
Justice of the Peace Roy Martin said Boone County currently receives $600,000 from the state for county roads. Municipalities in the county would lose the same total amount. It is important that funding continue and justices agreed the quorum court should at some time before the general election pass a formal resolution endorsing the Renew Arkansas Highways program and encourage passage of Issue 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.