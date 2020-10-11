Boone County Quorum Court standing committees met last with the Budget and Finance Committee reviewing 15 appropriation ordinances. Chairman Jim Harp began distributing them to committee members for sponsorship, but then asked members of other committees if they would help carry the burden as all of the ordinances will go before the full quorum court at its next regular meeting on Oct. 13.
One of the ordinances appropriates concerns an unpaid balance of $2,635 for the month of August and $5,270.00 for the months of September and October for the continued housing of a juvenile charged with murder as an adult. The juvenile is being held in a specified facility pending adjudication of the case. However, due to COVID-19, court schedules have not been followed and there is no set date for that case to be heard, said Boone County Sheriff Tim Roberson, who is monitoring the case.
The situation stems from an incident at an address on Widner Lane in the Omaha area on Thursday, Jan. 30.
Then-Sheriff Mike Moore said his office was notified of a shooting at a residence in the 10000 block of Widner Lane. Deputies arrived at the scene to find a deceased female subject, who wasn’t identified, and two juvenile males inside the residence.
Moore said the original information on the call was that a masked man shot the woman, but that information was later found to be completely unfounded.
Moore said the juveniles were the adopted children of the victim. They were taken into custody at the time.
The 14-year-old boy was arrested for homicide in connection with the shooting, Roberson told JPs in August, and the prosecutor has charged him as an adult. His younger brother, who is 12, was charged as a juvenile, records show.
That case file has been sealed since it was filed in early February.
The older boy is being held in a juvenile detention facility in another county. Because he is charged as an adult, Boone County Juvenile Services won’t pay the bill to house him.
Money had already been appropriated for housing until all evaluations are completed to determine if the juvenile is competent to stand trial as an adult. Roberson told JPs in August that the boy had been evaluated, but it can take months for that process to be officially completed.
COVID-19
Many of the ordinances introduced Tuesday address appropriations of funds received for COVID-19 relief.
A proposed ordinance would establish a sub-fund of the county general fund to be called the Coronavirus Relief Fund. The fund will track the revenues, expenditures and/or appropriated transfers of federal assistance through the CARES Act as received by the county from the state. An emergency clause is included that would put the ordinance in full force and effect from the date of passage and approval. It was estimated that the county will receive about $950,000.
• An appropriation ordinance shows that the county received $1,735.55 in pandemic-related premium relief payments received from Blue Cross Blue Shield. The document states 50% of dental premiums are being refunded to the employees who were covered during the month of July, 2020.
• An appropriation shall be made from the 911 Fund for $3,292. These are funds received from a 911 Personal Protective Equipment Grant for COVID-19 relief.
• The county established the Hospital Grant 2020 Fund with a fund number of 3502 which is for North Arkansas Regional Medical Center to meet any expenses related to the COVID-19 Pandemic. The Arkansas Economic Development Commission grant totals $506,000.
• The appropriation of $13,033.64 is requested for the security and safety of county employees, to employ two temporary COVID-19 security screeners.
• An ordinance would appropriate and transfer road funds within the Road Department. It received $9,328 from a 911 Personal Protective Equipment Grant for COVID-19 relief.
• An appropriation of $12,000 received from the United States Department of Justice Grant is asked to be placed into the county judge’s Supples and Small Equipment Fund to reimburse for fuel and mileage expenses and other COVID-19 expenses.
• The following appropriation shall be made from County General Fund to Election Commission, $17,331. The Election Commission applied and received a grant, based on the number of voters in the county, to help cover COVID-19 related expenses.
Road Graders purchase
Fred Woehl, chairman of the Road and Bridges Committee, will sponsor an appropriations bill for the purchase of six road graders. The Road Department is turning back leased equipment and County Judge Robert Hathaway is negotiating a final price on six graders manufactured in China.
Hathaway added that the graders he is considering cost half of the price of Caterpillar graders. He said Sany is the manufacturer of the graders he is considering to buy.
The ordinance authorizes the county judge to acquire financing and to order six new or reconditioned road graders, with extended warranties, for the Boone County Road Department for the budget years of 2020 through 2026. The cost is not to exceed $225,000 per grader.
Housekeeping ordinances
Several ordinances are housekeeping matters.
• An appropriation of $14,023.75 is money received from the Association of Arkansas Counties insurance program for the total loss of a Sheriff's Office vehicle.
• An appropriation is made from the County General Fund to the sheriff's office. The sum of $10,058.88 is from the Corps of Engineers for the Sheriff’s Office to patrol its property inside the county.
• Boone County received a Historic Preservation Grant in 2018 for masonry work on the Old
Federal Building. The grant fund has a remaining balance of $939 that needs to be appropriated so that it can be used by the end of this year to close out the grant.
• The county received a check for state aid from FEMA in the amount of $49,300. This is the portion not going back into the FEMA account. These funds were used out of County General Budget and, therefore, will need to be appropriated back into the Road Department Budget.
