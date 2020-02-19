A second amended complaint has been filed in a lawsuit regarding the $18 fee collected for the NABORS landfill debacle, this one in Boone County after Judge John Putman ordered two more parties to be included as defendants.
The lawsuit is one of six filed in the Ozark Mountain Solid Waste District, which consists of Baxter, Boone, Carroll, Marion, Newton and Searcy counties.
The bulk of the lawsuits are the same, but the plaintiffs are individual residents of each county. Fayetteville lawyers Matt Bishop and Wendy Howerton filed all six suits. The plaintiff in Boone County is Robert L. Tanner.
The solid waste district board of directors voted in 2012 to default on revenue bonds sold to purchase the now defunct NABORS landfill in northern Baxter County due to a lack of revenue. Soon after, the district filed for federal bankruptcy protection, but that was denied. The bankruptcy judge ruled the district wasn’t eligible for bankruptcy because the district could have levied a fee against business and residential property owners for making trash service available, but the board chose not to for political reasons — the board is comprised almost solely of elected officials from each county.
Bank of the Ozarks (now Bank OZK), acting as trustee for the bond holders, filed suit against the district in Pulaski County Circuit Court, where Judge Tim Fox ruled in favor of the trustee and a receiver, Little Rock lawyer Geoffrey Treece, was appointed to file a report.
Treece’s report recommended the $18 fee be collected on every residential and business property in the district until bond holders are paid off, which could be almost 20 years. Fox approved the report and ruled that tax collectors across the state collect that fee. That led to court proceedings in the Ozarks.
A portion of that $18 fee also goes to the Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality as reimbursement for money it spent from the Post Closure Trust Fund to permanently close the landfill.
The lawsuits have named the solid waste district and tax collectors in each county as defendants. At hearings held in Carroll County, there have been argument that the bond holders and ADEQ should also been named as defendants in the suit.
Those arguments had never gained traction until a recent hearing before Judge Putman in Boone County.
At a hearing Monday, Feb. 10, Putman ruled that the ADEQ and bond holders are necessary parties to the actions. He issued an order that the plaintiff join both parties to the lawsuit.
In the lawsuits, Bishop has maintained that the $18 fee is actually an unconstitutional tax on property owners
Online court records show Bishop filed the amended complaint Monday naming Bank OZK and ADEQ as defendants.
The complaint states that Bank OZK and the bond holders advocated for the fee and that it was ADEQ who first suggested the fee.
There had been a push early in litigation to identify individual bond holders, but that hasn’t happened.
Bishop said identifying bond holders by name would be very difficult because the bonds are still being traded on the market.
A final hearing in the Carroll County version of the lawsuit has been set for Friday, March 6.
EDITOR’S NOTE: The Arkansas Pollution Control and Ecology Commission has given Carroll County initial approval to break away from the Ozark Mount district and form its own solid waste district, but the receiver has appealed the commission’s decision and the case is winding its way through the Arkansas Court of Appeals.
