Representatives of the Arvest Foundation recently presented the board of the Harrison Chamber of Commerce Foundation with a grant of $15,000. The gift will support the chamber by helping fund technology upgrades for the organization.
“This is a very generous and much needed gift, and we appreciate the support the Arvest Foundation gives to our community organizations,” said Bob Largent, president and CEO of the Harrison Regional Chamber of Commerce. “By supporting the chamber, Arvest is also supporting the more than 435 chamber investors we have today.”
“We understand that updated technology is one element of a well-equipped chamber, and our chambers of commerce are the drivers of community development and economic growth,” said Scott Tennyson, market president of Arvest Bank in Harrison. “As our chamber implements its new vision for economic and business development for the Harrison community, it is our hope that this gift will be beneficial in that mission.”
Visit www.harrison-chamber.com to learn more about the Harrison Chamber of Commerce.
