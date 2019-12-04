VALLEY SPRINGS — It took the Valley Springs Board of Education about 30 seconds Monday evening to offer Dr. Kyle Mallett a contract as superintendent beginning with the 2020-21 school year.
Mallett was one of 15 people who applied for the position. Current Superintendent Judy Green had announced earlier that she would retire when her contract expires June 30, 2020.
The school board had chosen the search firm McPherson & Jacobson L.L.C. to help find a replacement for Green. Mallett was one of five candidates the firm recommended for consideration.
The board voted unanimously to hire Mallett on a two-year contract. Accompanied by his wife, Stephanie, and daughters, Ellee, 5, and Stevie, 2, Mallett accepted the position.
Mallett, currently assistant principal at Harrison Middle School, said his great-grandparents, grandparents and parents, as well as most aunts and uncles, were all educators, so he understands the culture.
“I pretty much grew up in the school my entire childhood,” he said.
At 35, he’s one of the younger administrators named as a superintendent, although he said he knows there have been younger.
