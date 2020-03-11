Ann Main chaired the North Arkansas Regional Board of Directors at the most recent monthly meeting in the absence of chairman Brad Crawford.
NARMC chief financial officer Ken Pannell reported the key indicators for the month of January showed admissions were down from 281 last year compared to 229 this year. Deliveries were down 14% at 47 births in January compared to 55 last year. Total patient days were up 3% at 917 verses 890 last year. Surgeries increased 451 verses 423 with a 6.6% increase. Clinic visits were down 8.3% at 7,146, compared to last year visits were 7,793. Outpatient visits were up 9.9% at 10,200 visits compared to 9,282 last year.
Ambulance calls logged 529 for January compared to 575 calls last year. Emergency department visits were at 2,043 this year compared to 2,107 last year.
In the year-to-date numbers total patient days were up 0.8% and outpatient visits were up 8.3% increase over prior year.
Main updated the board on the finance committee meeting. “We had a presentation on the 401K and 454B annual plans and the committee recommends approval of those two plans.”
The finance committee also recommended the capital expenditures for 125 computers.
Under “old” and “new” business, CEO/president Vince Leist said facetiously, “I’ve just got a bunch of cheery news for you.”
He shared a report that provides information about distressed rural hospitals.
“The American Hospital Association has decided to advertise in markets where presidential candidates are campaigning. Their ads are telling the story of the underfunding of Medicare and Medicaid,” he said.
“Across the US, 120 rural hospitals have closed since 2010,” Leist said. “Thirty-one states have lost at least one hospital. Since 2005, 163 rural hospitals have closed. In 2019, 19 closed. Forty percent of those closed between 2013 and 2017 were for-profit hospitals.”
“You would assume the for-profit hospitals had more support than others,” he said.
Leist also mentioned that the Eureka Springs hospital was going to be operated by the city. An article he shared with the board states, “Allegiance Health Management no longer operates the Eureka Springs Hospital and pulled out Jan. 31 after agreeing to terminate its lease. The city paid $485,000 to sever ties with Allegiance.”
“The hospital at Calico Rock filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy,” he told the board.
Leist felt like he needed to share the reality of many rural hospitals. “Our hospital is doing fine. But we are and remain concerned that Medicaid and Medicare reimbursement does not cover the cost of care. We need to be mindful in this time frame as we chose our elected officials that they clearly understand these things.
“Federal officials are placed with the burden essentially that entitlements [Medicare and Medicaid] have become a significant part of the budget. Officials are concerned about how they control those expenses. There are opportunities to save money and big pharma is a huge opportunity to reduce costs. Also, manufacturers of implants and pacemakers are another huge opportunity to reduce costs.
“But we are going OK,” he said. “You saw our statistics. We are recruiting physicians and being successful. But there is a title wave of risk for rural community hospitals across the county — specifically in markets where the predominant payer is Medicaid or Medicare and more intensively in those states who did not expand Medicaid.”
Leist added, “New physicians are on the way and our new oncologist is doing well since the retirement of Dr. Abdelaal.”
