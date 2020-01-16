The Boone County Quorum Court met in regular monthly session Tuesday night, Jan. 14, and approved several members to terms on the hospital's board. Last week, the Personnel Committee convened to review North Arkansas Regional Medical Center's slate of prospective hospital board members. Board members are subject to the quorum court's approval.
Approved unanimously by the quorum court are:
• Dr. Stephen Beeler DDS, six-year term to replace Mike McNutt whose term ended Dec. 31, 2019.
• Dr. Ken Collins MD, one-year term representing the Clinic Executive Committee while seeing as chair.
• Dr. Brian Linn MD, one-year term representing the Medical Staff as chief of the Medical Staff.
• Kirk Campbell, one-year term to replace Mike Norton whose term ended Dec. 31, 2019.
Present to introduce the newly appointed members was hospital president and CEO Vince Leist. He followed the appointments with a report on the overall operations of the hospital using the assistance of a video program.
He said rural hospitals have been closing over the past 10 years because Medicare and Medicaid are the primary reimbursement methods for those hospitals and those two plans do not cover the cost of care. "We're still here," he said.
The hospital provides 700 jobs in the community, he said. The hospital currently sees about 28,000 emergency room patients and makes 9,000 ambulance runs. There are only four ambulance services operated by hospitals in Arkansas, he noted. The hospital has performed 6,000 surgeries, and purchases as many supplies as possible locally, he added.
The hospital delivers about 600 babies a year. Of the 108 hospitals in the state only 38 still deliver babies. That's because primary deliveries are Medicaid babies, Leist said. NARMC staff has been trained in Baby Friendly care. It was the second hospital in the state to achieve that status.
Leist said the hospital's hip and knee surgery program is rated five stars. The hospital provides radiation therapy and medical oncology services.
The award-winning ambulance service has stations in Jasper, Marshall, Diamond City and in Harrison. It also operates satellite clinics in Jasper, Lead Hill and Marshall and primary care clinics in Berryville and Eureka Springs.
Physical therapy, wound care and stroke treatment through the Arkansas Saves program that utilizes telemedia, were also explained by Leist.
The administrator went on to talk about the hospital's strategy to continue to maintain and improve services in spite of currently operating in cost reduction mode. The primary method is through the recruitment of physicians, he said. Currently the hospital has 32 providers. Recently, the hospital purchased a building on US. 65 North that will be transformed into physicians' offices.
Leist said the hospital reaches out to a population of about 85,000 people and it is important that they utilize the hospitals' services. The hospital endeavors to play a role in the community through various events conducted both inside and outside the hospital and its facilities.
Leist commented on the support of the hospital on display by the number of banners that have appeared at various locations around the city. He said this lifts the morale of the hospital's staff.
He also noted the many awards and recognitions the staff has received, reminding the justices of the peace that the hospital provides services 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
He then welcomed questions from the court. He also received a glowing testimonial from JP Glenn Redding who related the fine care received by members of his family while in the hospital.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.