ALPENA — The Alpena Town Council met in special session Friday and put plans in motion to bring the town together after a sometimes tumultuous time in government.
Theron McCammond defeated long-time Mayor Bobbie Bailey in the 2018 general election for mayor.
The council and McCammond were often at odds on actions McCammond had proposed or sometimes put in place. But recently it was determined that McCammond had never actually been a city resident and couldn’t hold the position. Former council member A.J. Womack was sworn in as new mayor Wednesday.
Womack oversaw the special session Friday for the first time as mayor. The agenda was limited for the first meeting since McCammond left the office.
Womack said that in 2004, the council passed a resolution allowing the Alpena Community Center to be used by the community for events like yard sales and birthday parties.
Then, in February 2019, McCammond presented an amendment to that resolution that allowed use of the building only for non-profit organizations. However, Womack said the amendment had never been written and recorded.
Womack said the minutes from the meeting showed the amendment was approved. But because it had never been written he asked the council to repeal it. The four remaining council members unanimously approved, so the building will be available for public use with city approval.
Justin Gattis, who is a candidate for the council seat Womack vacated to become mayor, made a proposal Friday.
That proposal was for the city to allow a block party on Sept. 12. The event would include booth space for vendors and local businesses. Booths would be spaced to allow for social distancing and face coverings would be required.
Womack pointed out that anyone with booth space would need to purchase a peddler’s permit for the event and would also require council approval.
Gattis asked if those permits could be purchased during a council meeting, but financial advisor Lora Carter pointed out that permits, by ordinance, are handled by the city recorder/treasurer even though citizens had been told only the mayor could issue them.
Gattis said the block party would include a chance for city officials to answer any questions citizens had regarding city government.
He said money from booth rental could go into a city account for future events. Womack said the city might expend some funds on the front end, but city coffers would be reimbursed from proceeds so no taxpayer funds would ultimately be used.
Womack also called a special meeting. Although he acknowledged that officials have grown weary of special meetings, the council needs to hire employees and fill the council seat he vacated.
Womack explained that long-time water superintendent Roger Auman had announced his retirement this month, and that the former water clerk and landscape attendant had not shown back up for work since McCammond left. A new position would be for general maintenance and cleaning.
Anyone interested in filling those positions would have to apply, but the council will make hiring decisions. Anyone wishing to fill the council seat should attend the special meeting and make their case. It would be a temporary position because Gattis is unopposed in the election and will permanently fill the seat beginning Jan. 1.
The council agreed to the meeting set for 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19.
Womack said he told council member Ronnie “Cotton” Bailey that there needed to be a special meeting, even though people are tired of meetings. He recalled Bailey’s response.
“He said, ‘Let’s get this house in order and we’ll rest later,’” Womack said. “And I said, ‘Amen.’”
