During the fifth session of the Economic Recover Task Force conference call and Google Hangouts meeting hosted by the Harrison Regional Chamber of Commerce, Joan Bell, the subcommittee chair for Main Street businesses, reported that local restaurant owners are joining forces to beat the high prices of food.
“Angela Akers is heading up the movement to help all restaurant owners in this situation,” Bell said. “The business owners know there is strength in numbers and prices are better for bulk amounts. The owners found a big discrepancy in hamburger they were ordering from the same place. For a smaller order hamburger was $6.80 a pound and $3.50 a pound for others. We appreciate Angela getting this set up for our local businesses.”
Bell also reported that most businesses were busy getting back to work and grateful for the customers. There were some questions about the “shared work week” program and concerns about unemployment situations when workers could make more at home.
Chamber president/CEO Bob Largent chamber said he would follow up on those questions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.