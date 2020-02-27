JASPER — Newton County Sheriff Glenn Wheeler said a 36-year-old man accused of attacking a dog with a sharpened stick was arrested Monday.
Wheeler said a school student returned home Monday to hear a scuffle and screaming as he approached his house. He ran to a neighbor’s residence to call for help because he thought his mother was home and he was scared for her safety.
Deputies arrived on scene and found 36-year-old Benjamin Henson lying in the front yard with blood on his hands and shoes. Deputies detained Henson and began looking for the student's mother to check her welfare.
As they approached the house, they saw blood droplets and a large pool of blood on the porch. Deputies also located a large, walking stick that had been sharpened on one end like a spear. Approximately five inches of the sharpened end of the stick was covered in blood.
The sheriff said the mother was not at the residence, but while looking for her, deputies located a severely injured dog lying in a pool of blood. It was determined the dog had been stabbed through the top of the head, suffering a broken nose, a dislodged eye and other injuries.
“The dog was so gravely injured that it had to be put down on the scene,” Wheeler said in a statement.
Henson was transported to North Arkansas Regional Medical Center for assessment, but was later released and arrested for aggravated cruelty to animals, a Class D felony.
His bond was set by a judge at $50,000 and he was being held Wednesday in the Newton County Jail, Wheeler said.
