The Boone County Quorum Court is set to meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday and justices of the peace face a healthy agenda about money and honor
The Finance Committee met last week and moved on several ordinances to the full quorum court at Tuesday’s monthly meeting at the county courthouse.
Committee chairman Jim Harp, along with attending committee members justices James Widner, David Thompson, Glenn Redding and Fred Woehl, discussed each ordinance briefly. Also attending the meeting were justices Jim Milum, Ralph Guynn, Rodney Sullins, Bryan Snavely and Bobby Woods.
Justice Redding will sponsor Appropriation Ordinance No. 1: An ordinance to amend the annual budget. This directs $9,328 received from a COVID-19 grant to the county 911 fund to help with the costs of personal protective equipment and other supplies obtained during the ongoing corona virus pandemic. No new funds are requested.
Justice Woehl will sponsor Appropriation Ordinance No. 2: An appropriation ordinance from the road department fund debt service line item. One amount is for $889,800 that was borrowed from Anstaff Bank to purchase four graders from Riggs Caterpillar. There will also be transfer of $14,500 from the road department fund to its road debt line item for debt service on the note’s interest.
Justice Harp will sponsor Appropriation Ordinance No. 3: An appropriation from the county general budget in the amount of $71 to the prosecuting attorney for postage. These funds were received from the Post Office after the prosecutor’s office closed its account.
Justice Thompson will sponsor a resolution for the Bergman Volunteer Fire Department to submit a request to the Arkansas Rural Development Commission to secure state grant funds to assist the Bergman Volunteer Fire Department to purchase rubber hoses. The fire department has furnished proof that it has raised $3,278.00 through community cash and/or in-kind donations to be applied to the project as a local match.
Thompson asked the representatives for the fire department be at the next quorum court meeting in case there are questions.
A resolution for a state grant through the Arkansas Rural Community Grant Program was postponed at the request of County Judge Robert Hathaway. This will be used to purchase a washer/extractor that has been legislatively mandated for all Arkansas fire departments.
Justice Widner will sponsor Appropriation Ordinance No. 5: An appropriation of funds to hire a temporary security screener at the old federal building. This person will check in visitors to the building for symptoms of COVID-19. A screener is already working at an entrance to the courthouse.
Justice Woehl will sponsor a resolution to honor local law enforcement, firefighters and first responders.
Justice Thompson will sponsor Appropriation Ordinance No. 7: An appropriation to purchase a vehicle for 911/GIS. Judge Hathaway said the vehicle being replaced has almost 300,000 miles on it.
