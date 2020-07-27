With what appears to be a mounting difficulty with the coronavirus in the Newton County Nursing Home in Jasper, Harrison Mayor Jerry Jackson said he reached out to Jasper Mayor Jan Larson.
He asked if there was something that could be done and Larson said the staff are basically working around the clock and staying at the nursing home for the time being. But, she said they would really like something different to eat.
Jackson said he contacted management at Western Sizzlin and Neighbors Mill and they agreed to donate 25 meals each.
Harrison firefighter Chris Weaver collected the meals Monday morning and delivered them to Jasper.
