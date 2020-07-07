Harrison City Council member Mary Jean Creager said the Cooking for Kids event on the downtown square last Saturday saw more than $2,000 raised for charity.
Cooks were invited to enter the competition in which they all smoked pork butts throughout the morning and afternoon.
The people who attended were able to buy tickets that allowed them to sample all the cooks’ pork butts and vote on the winner. Creager said there were 111 of those $5 tickets sold.
“Whoever got the most votes won,” Creager said.
Cody Hillman took first place for a $300 prize. Second place went to Trevor Shearer with $200. Charles Smith took third place for $100, but Creager said he donated the check back to the charity.
Bragging rights went to John Cagle, Harrison Police assistant chief, for collecting the most “tips.” All that money went back to the charities.
The $2,095.16 raised during the event will be split between Children’s Charity Ministries and the Harrison Police Department so officers can take children Christmas shopping in December.
The Harrison Convention and Visitor’s Bureau sponsored Cooking for Kids.
“We almost doubled what we collected last year,” Creager said. “There weren’t any losers because the big winner was the kids.”
