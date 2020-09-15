MARION COUNTY — Arkansas State Police say a 67-year-old Michigan man on a motorcycle was killed about 5 p.m. Monday after hitting two pickups in rural Marion County.
The report by Trooper Logan P. Pate said Roger A. Briggs, 67, of Sanford, Michigan, was turning west onto Highway 62 from state Highway 178 on a 2006 Harley Davidson.
The driver of a 1992 Chevrolet pickup was in the eastbound turning lane on Highway 62, while the driver of a 1999 Chevrolet pickup was eastbound in the outside lane. Neither driver was injured nor identified.
The report said the motorcycle first hit the 1992 pickup, then the 1999 pickup.
Briggs was killed in the crash. The report said the weather was clear and the roadway dry at the time of the crash.
It was the 428th fatality for the year in Arkansas, the report said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.