MT. JUDEA — Newton County Sheriff Glenn Wheeler is asking for the public's help in locating a missing person. Jonathan Barrett Brantley, 20, of Mt. Judea, was last seen Thursday night, Aug. 6. He was supposed to show up for work on Friday morning, but did not arrive. After work he was scheduled to travel to Pangburn. Brantley did not arrive there, either.
Brantley drives a 2003 silver Toyota Tacoma pickup with temporary tags.
The sheriff said in an updated report Sunday that Brantley was last seen in the Mt. Judea area Thursday evening. He was going to another residence near Mt. Judea where he did work for the owner. His direction of travel once he left there is unknown. His phone was found at the residence where he had been working.
The sheriff acknowledged that many people are asking to help with the search, but, he said, "at this point there is nowhere in particular to send search parties. If that changes, we will call for volunteers."
Wheeler added that deputies and volunteers have been searching roads and highways in the area Brantley was known to frequent and where he may have been headed.
"Deputies, game wardens and other officials have also checked areas Brantley was known to have knowledge of. Brantley and his truck have been listed as missing and all law enforcement agencies in Arkansas have been given initial and updated information as it becomes available," Wheeler said.
Investigators are following numerous leads and conducting interviews in hopes that someone will have some information that may help.
Information on Brantley's whereabouts can be given to the Newton County Sheriff's Office at (870) 446-5124, option 1.
