When C.V. Caster died in 1941 at the age of 77, he left behind a legacy of sarsaparilla and cemetery.
A native of Benton County, Arkansas, Caster moved to Harrison in 1902. He established the city’s first bottling plant. He had previously operated a bottling plant in Siloam Springs in the 1890s.
According “History and Families of Boone County, Arkansas,” the Harrison Bottling Works was located on North Sycamore Street. Sarsaparilla was bottled and corked, by hand, with rubber corks held in place by a wire. When drinking the sarsaparilla, the consumer would push the cork down into the bottle, and when finished, retrieve it by the wire.
Around 1926, Mosco Cash Sr. bought the bottling plant from Caster, who was by then confined to a wheel chair by arthritis.
A notice in the Harrison Daily Times in 1920 informed readers that “C. V. Caster expects to be home the last of the month from the sanitarium at Bethany, Mo., much improved in health.”
Caster become involved in many activities and organizations in Harrison. He and his wife, Nannie Miller Caster, were members of the Presbyterian Church, as well as the Woman’s Home Missionary Society of the Central Avenue Methodist Church.
In 1924, Caster was appointed by the Harrison City Council as the city’s water commissioner. In 1930, he was appointed a judge for the special election to vote on $25,000 in bonds for a city hospital.
The Daily Times, on June 25, 1930, commended Caster.
“C.V. Caster, proprietor of the Harrison bottling works, is to be credited this week with a conspicuous act of public generosity in marked contrast with the conduct of some of our older and more wealthy property owners. Finding that he had been misled by false representations into purchasing a piece of property originally set apart for park purposes, he promptly offers to quit claim the same to the town without litigation or expense. Such public spirit is to Mr. Caster’s credit, and is recommended for emulation by all who really wish to see Harrison the best and most slightly of north Arkansas towns.”
According to Caster’s obituary, he also served as Harrison’s mayor for several terms and “during his administration one of the outstanding developments was opening of the Maplewood cemetery.”
In 1923, the Harrison Plumbing Tinning and Heating Company took out an ad in the Daily Times. It announced that Caster had been appointed as credit man.
“He will take charge of all overdue accounts and notes and force collection on same. If you wish to avoid embarrassment mail us (a) check covering your account.”
In 1936, Caster served as an honorary pallbearer at the funeral of W. J. Meyers, a retired bank president. It was Meyers who, during an attempted bank robbery, shot and mortally wounded notorious outlaw Henry Starr.
The Daily Times remembered Caster’s selfless service to his community.
“He was active in church and civic work contributing liberally in both time and money for the betterment of Harrison.”
This is article is part of a series about Boone County history and provided by the Boone County Heritage Museum. The museum is located at 124 South Cherry in Harrison. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Friday and Saturday; and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday. Closed on Sunday and Wednesday. For more information on the museum, call 741-3312 or email bchm@windstream.net.
