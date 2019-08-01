As John C. Hicks surveyed the school room before him, his shoulders must have sagged as he wondered what he had gotten himself into.
“The scarred pine floor was littered with ashes,” he wrote years later. “Every nook and corner drifted with dead leaves and waste paper; wasp and dirt dauber nests spotted walls and ceiling. Not a very inspiring sight, and I was tempted to go home and forget it; but, like it or not, my contract was signed, and here I must spend the next six months for which I would receive the total sum of $360.”
Hicks was the new teacher at the Cedar Grove District School, and on that hot Sunday in July of 1925, he got his first view of his facilities. The school was located at the foot of Gaither Mountain, about seven miles southwest of Harrison. Hicks had ridden out to the school with Ulys Jackson in the latter’s Model T.
As described by Hicks, the one-room frame school building was surrounded by a grove of oak trees, a scraggy blackjack thicket, a corn field and an apple orchard “bending under a burden of unripe fruit.”
As for the weathered dapple gray building itself, Hicks said that it drowsed in the afternoon sun as wasps flitted through the broken panes of its windows.
“At the door a weary bell post leaned drunkenly awry, its rusty bell lying nearly half-hidden in a clump of ragweed,” Hicks said. “At one corner of the house, a cistern, eaves troughs in place, awaited a shower. Several yards to the rear sprawled a dilapidated outhouse bearing the crudely scrawled legend, ‘Girls.’ Apparently there was no such modern conveniences for the boys.”
Cautiously, Hicks and Jackson made their way up the sagging steps and into the school. Inside, they saw three rows of battered benches and desks bearing the knife-carved initials of former students. A rusty box heater stood in the middle of the room. At the front of the room, facing the stage, was a recitation bench. On the stage was the teacher’s desk.
“The wall beyond the table, centered by a window,” Hicks said, “was painted black and worn to a satiny finish by fifty years of ‘writin’ and cipherin’.”
The room had to be cleaned before school began the next morning, and Hicks knew it was up to him to get the job done. Jackson drove Hicks back to his boarding house, where they borrowed some cleaning materials and returned to the school.
A couple of hours later, Hicks and Jackson sat down on a bench to view their work. They were tired, dirty and suffering from several wasp stings, but the room was clean, smelled of soap and what window panes there were sparkled like diamonds.
“Wasps and dirt daubers buzzed angrily about the room searching for their nests,” Hicks said.
With the room clean, Hicks decided he needed some supplies. He had Jackson drive him to the home of Coy Holmes, the secretary of the school board. Holmes went to his smokehouse and produced two stubby brooms, a well bucket and chain, a poker and fire shovel, a tin water cooler, a half box of blackboard crayons and a couple of worn erasers.
It wasn’t much, but it was better than nothing.
After a night of tossing and turning due to fears and misgivings, Monday morning found Hicks, books under his arm and carrying his lunch tin, trudging toward the Cedar Grove School. There he opened the windows, filled the water cooler and put his desk in order.
At last it was time for the first bell, and Hicks stepped outside to ring it.
“Children of all sizes and ages were coming from up the road, down the road and across the fields,” Hicks said, “each with an armload of books and a tin dinner pail. Barefoot boys in turned-up overalls and tattered straw hats romped and shouted; little girls in pigtails and clean gingham dresses trailed demurely behind. Scattered through the crowd, distinguished from the others by size and more grownup mannerisms, were several older pupils – 15 to 17 years of age.”
The bell brought the students noisily entering the building. Beginning students, awed by their unfamiliar surroundings, tightly grasped big sister’s hand. Hicks sympathized with them, because he, too, shared their lost feeling. Two or three of the bigger boys curiously eyed Hicks. Finally, everyone was inside and seated. Hicks took his place at his desk, and his career as a country school teacher was off and running.
Hicks was surprised at the good behavior of his students.
“Although I worried off 15 pounds during the first month of school,” he said, “discipline was the least of my problems.”
In 1957, Hicks returned to the site where his teaching career began.
“Not a stone marked the spot where the schoolhouse stood,” Hicks wrote. “The sumac bushes and blackberry briars that were crowding onto the schoolyard 32 years before had taken it over. The happy shouts of children were replaced by the call of a bob-white and the lonesome ‘coo’ of a turtle dove. But in my mind I could clearly see the schoolyard alive with children and hear once more the cry of ‘First batter in scrub!’”
This is article is part of a series about Boone County history and provided by the Boone County Heritage Museum.
