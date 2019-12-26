He was born Tilford Seaborn Denton, but in the highly competitive world of billiards, he was known as Tiff.
Whether Tilford or Tiff, in the offices of the Encyclopedia Britannica, Denton was known as inclusion worthy.
Tiff Denton was born July 5, 1882, in Harrison. At the age of 16, he took up the game of billiards. By the time he was 41, he the world champion in three-cushion billiards.
In early 1937, the Harrison Daily Times featured a story about the hometown boy who had made good in the world of “cue and ivory.” Dent’s prowess at billiards had earned him mention in the Encyclopedia Britannica’s entry on billiards.
“If you think that’s not something,” wrote the Times, “try to recall some other Harrison man listed in the encyclopedia. Or maybe you think you’ll be mentioned there someday? Well, Tiff has already reached peak. On page 570, Balt to Brai.”
The actual Encyclopedia Britannica entry read as follows:
“About 19ro (sic) the three cushion carom game began to attract attention in the United States and in 1912 the first three cushion carom championship tournament was held and John Horgan won. Subsequent champions have been Alfredo De Oro, George Moore, A. Kieckhefer, John Layton, Tiff Denton and R. L. Cannefax. A valid three cushion carom is effected by making the cue ball touch three cushions before striking the second object ball. Three cushions mean three impacts. The number of cushions does not mean three different cushions as a count may be executed on one cushion. Each carom counts one. When the cue ball rests on a cushion the striker can play directly at that cushion but that shall not count as an impact. In case the balls are frozen (i.e., in contact) the striker has the option of playing away from the ball with which the cue ball is in contact or having the balls spotted as at the opening of the game. This game is one that calls for power of stroke, as well as delicacy and is more intricate than other games because of the demand upon the player for accurate knowledge of cushion angles.”
It was in 1923 that Denton, who by then had moved to Kansas City, won the National Championship Three-Cushion Billiard League played that September in Philadelphia. He defeated other billiard greats Arthur Reiselt of Philadelphia; John Layton of St. Louis; and Robert Cannefax of New York City.
Both Santo La Rosa in his “History of Billiards” and the Billiards Congress of America in its “Official Rules and Records Book” list Denton as the 1923 champion.
Denton had begun to draw attention several years before his championship. The Arizona Republican, in a December 15, 1919, account of that year’s championship in Cleveland, said that Denton, though he failed to win the big prize, “set records that made the old timers gasp.”
The Republican went on to say that “it is likely if he continues to improve Denton will become one of the greatest stars the billiard game ever knew.”
Noted billiards expert Charles C. Peterson, who it was said “has taught more people how to play billiards than any other man in the game’s history,” wrote an article for the Fremont (Ohio) Messenger on January 28, 1937. In it, he listed Denton as one of the tops in the three-cushion game.
In its story, the Harrison Daily Times shared some of the secrets to Denton’s success. He practiced three to five hours daily and watched his diet. Denton was described as weighing 154 pounds, “is tall and slender with a sharp nose and a pair of glasses.” He wrung his hands as a daily exercise to keep them in shape.
Denton had recently taken up golf, the Times went on to say, and within six months was shooting in the 80s.
In his book “Prohibition in Kansas City, Missouri: Highballs, Spooners and Crooked Dice,” John Simonson wrote that in the basement of the Dixon Hotel there was a gambling joint known as Baltimore Recreation. Denton served as the manager. He had previously helped run the Hub, a notorious all-night pool hall/café/casino, located at 11th and Baltimore in Kansas City.
Denton lived with his wife and their two children on East 15th Street in Kansas City.
Denton’s mother, Minnie Denton, lived in Omaha in Boone County.
“When you’re in Kansas City, look Tiff up,” said the Times. “He’s still proud of the old home town and writes the Times wishing everybody here a Happy New Year.”
Tilford “Tiff” Denton died on April 5, 1974, in Van Nuys, California. He was buried in Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Los Angeles.
This is article is part of a series about Boone County history and provided by the Boone County Heritage Museum. The museum is located at 124 South Cherry in Harrison. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Friday and Saturday; and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday. Closed on Sunday and Wednesday. For more information on the museum, call 741-3312 or email bchm@windstream.net.
