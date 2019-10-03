On the morning of March 25, 1955, “a blinding flash and ear-splitting explosion” occurred a few miles south of Harrison along Highway 7.
It triggered a heavy deluge of rain that washed away the Agri building at Harrison High School, swept a number of students down sewers and allowed the Queen Mary to dock along Crooked Creek.
More than six decades before the term “fake news” was in vogue, a band of intrepid high school journalists bucked the mainstream media to become the swollen stream media in covering the “Big Washout!!”
In its April Fool’s Day eve issue, Harrison High’s newspaper, The Swoosh, otherwise known as The Goblin, had complete front page coverage of the devastating flood.
According to The Swoosh, the Atomic Energy Commission was called in the day of the explosion to investigate the cause. It found the explosion to be of an atomic nature. Further investigation revealed that the culprits were Mr. Scott’s second period physics class. Scott later admitted that he and his students been working on atomic energy for about four weeks.
On the morning in question, The Swoosh said, the students had piled into cars, throwing the bomb in the trunk, and “headed for a deserted spot to wreck the countryside.” It was the explosion, the investigation revealed, that caused the “temporal rains.”
City of Harrison authorities had not stated whether prosecution was in order or not.
The Swoosh, which billed itself as Harrison High’s leading newspaper, reported that the swollen Crooked Creek was lapping at the doors of the downstairs wing of the school (Harrison High in 1955 was located in what was later the junior high on South Pine Street). The Agri building, which had washed away two days previously, was clogging the bridge to downtown and acting as a dam.
The Swoosh went on to say that study halls had been dismissed so students could stack sandbags between the school and the gym.
It was reported that students Diane Winans, Daniel Lanning, Anna Jane Smith, Jan Akers, Judy Pumphrey, Virginia Cruse, Frankie Zurga, Helen Davis, Dickie Collier, Jimmy Gray, Charles Rush, Linda Ward and James Bowen had been swept down a sewer. They were hospitalized, but there were no fatalities.
The heavy flooding brought an unexpected visitor.
“Water everywhere makes it understandable,” The Swoosh reported, “why the great ocean liner the Queen Mary could have lost her way up the mighty Mississippi River and docked on Crooked Creek in Harrison.
“Flocks of reporters and press photographers have rushed to the once comparatively unknown little city of Harrison to carry the news to the rest of the world.”
Having the Queen Mary in Harrison did have its advantages, the student newspaper opined. The physical education classes were taking swimming lesson on board under the direction of instructor Florence Chadwick.
Additionally, the high school was selling permits to fish off the Queen Mary’s deck. The Chamber of Commerce awarded prizes for the largest fish caught.
In a related story, The Swoosh said that teacher Mrs. Blackshire, sitting on the roof of Goblin Stadium with her feet dangling in the water, caught an octopus, a sting ray and an electric eel in her “little net.”
Members of the Prince Albert Club were able to turn the disaster into a money-making project. Members carried paddles during their initiations, and upon hearing of the flood waters, they rummaged through closets, basements and attics, and sold their paddles.
“I really hate to see my paddle go,” one PAC member was overheard saying, “but anything for money!”
The Future Tradesmen, setting up a stand next to the PAC, sold war surplus life rafts.
The March 31, 1955, issue of The Swoosh, which contains this and other in depth (and daft) stories about Harrison High School, can be viewed in the School/Music Room at the Boone County Heritage Museum.
This is article is part of a series about Boone County history and provided by the Boone County Heritage Museum. The museum is located at 124 South Cherry in Harrison. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Friday and Saturday; and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday. Closed on Sunday and Wednesday. For more information on the museum, call 741-3312 or email bchm@windstream.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.