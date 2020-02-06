The first three months of Col. Marcus Larue Harrison’s command of the Federal Garrison in Fayetteville had gone without incident. Since the fierce battle of Prairie Grove in December, 1862, there had been no fighting between Union and Confederate forces.
With the dawn of April 16, 1863, though, that would change.
Under the command of Brigadier General William Cabell, 900 Confederates made a daring raid against Union headquarters in Fayetteville. While rebel infantry launched a diversionary attack, Confederate cavalry charged the Union headquarters, which were located in Judge Jonas Tebbetts’ home on Dickson Street.
Union troops repulsed repeated rebel cavalry attacks.
Harrison described the “gallant cavalry charge,” which his troops met with a “galling cross-fire…piling rebel men and horses in heaps in front of our ordnance office.”
After an hour of intense fighting, Cabell was forced to withdraw.
“By noon,” Harrison said, “their whole force was in full retreat for Ozark.”
By the end of the Civil War, Harrison had become a general because of his “gallant and meritorious services during the war.” He would later announce his candidacy for Congress (though he never actively campaigned) and served as mayor of Fayetteville for a short time.
Perhaps Harrison’s greatest legacy, though, was lending his name to the fledgling seat of the newly formed Boone County.
Harrison was born in 1830 in Groton, New York. His father, Marcus Harrison, was a Presbyterian minister and anti-slavery activist. The family moved often, and Harrison’s childhood was spent at locations in New York, Michigan and Illinois. By 1850, he had a wife, two sons and had settled in Nashville, Illinois.
It was during the 1850s that Harrison became involved in the rapidly expanding railroad business. He worked first for the Chicago, Burlington and Quincy Railroad, then the Burlington and Missouri River Railroad.
With the outbreak of the Civil War, Harrison enlisted as a private in the 36th Illinois Volunteer Regiment. The unit was sent to southern Missouri, and Harrison was made acting lieutenant of engineers to build defenses around Springfield. In the summer of 1862, Harrison received permission to organize the First Arkansas Cavalry Regiment.
By now a colonel, Harrison made Fayetteville his headquarters. His unit was charged with responsibility of the occupation of Benton, Washington, Madison, Newton, Carroll, Marion and Searcy counties. In a badly divided region, Harrison had to deal with the activities of guerrilla bands, an endeavor, it was said, to which “Harrison was willing to apply innovative and controversial techniques.”
In his book “The Union Cavalry in the Civil War,” Stephen Z. Starr wrote that, notwithstanding problems and difficulties, the “enterprising Harrison kept his ‘Arkansas Feds’ busy.” Harrison knew that he could make no move without it being reported to the enemy. Nevertheless, as soon as the roads became passable in the spring of 1863, Harrison sent his men “across the Boston Mountains and as far south as the Arkansas River ‘wrecking steamboats, demolishing bridges, cutting wires, raiding villages, pillaging stores, collecting cotton, burning barns and killing livestock.’”
In “Guerrilla Warfare in Civil War Missouri,” Bruce Nichols wrote that in September, 1863, Harrison led an expedition of 300 men from Springfield, Missouri, through McDonald County, Missouri, then through northwest Arkansas and into the Indian Nations. They engaged rebel regulars and irregulars on several occasions, the biggest battle being at Enterprise, Missouri, on September 15.
By late 1864, Harrison had initiated the controversial post colonies, also known as the farm colonies. As most of northwest Arkansas was without civil law, Harrison’s goal was to relocate citizens willing to submit to Union authority to fortified colonies occupying up to 4,000 acres of cultivatable land with abundant water. Families of men who would swear loyalty to the union would receive parcels of farmland around the fort.
Harrison claimed the program was voluntary, but some of his superiors claimed he forced peaceful residents to join.
The people who chose to join a farm colony, Harrison said, “were to have nothing in common but defense and obedience to law.”
At its peak, the post colonies numbered 17 with about 1,200 residents controlling 15,000 acres.
After the Civil War, Harrison returned to his work for the railroads.
He surveyed the right-of-way for a line from Springfield, Missouri, into northern Arkansas.
Harrison played a key role in the promotion of the Pacific and Great Eastern Railroad, a line projected to run from the Missouri bootheel to the western boundary of Arkansas, near Cincinnati (Washington County). Harrison took the title of chief engineer for the company and acted as its lobbyist in the state legislature and the U.S. Congress. He also lobbied for the larger United States and Mexico Railway, with which the Pacific and Great Eastern Railroad was to be linked.
According to Alan C. Paulson, who has written about Arkansas history, Harrison was attracted by the Ozarks and moved to Boone County. He began to advertise his services as a surveyor and civil engineer. That caught the attention of Capt. Henry Fick, who along with some associates, had plans for a new town along the banks of Crooked Creek. Fick hired Harrison to survey the town site and offered to name the town after him in lieu of wages.
After living several years in the town that bore his name, Harrison moved to Washington, D.C., where he accepted an appointment in the U.S. Post Office Department. He died of chronic bronchitis on October 27, 1890. He was buried in Arlington National Cemetery.
This is article is part of a series about Boone County history and provided by the Boone County Heritage Museum.
