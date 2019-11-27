Mariah Ethridge came from an aristocratic and wealthy Tennessee family. However, she gladly followed the love of her life, Jim Riddle, to the wilds of Arkansas.
In the 1850s, Jim and Mariah Riddle settled in the Buffalo River area. The aristocratic Mariah quickly adjusted well to the rugged frontier life, and she and Jim became the parents of a large number of children.
Bud Phillips lived in Bristol, Virginia, but was born in Johnson County, Arkansas, and had many ancestors who settled in the Buffalo valley. He later pastored a number of churches in Boone County. Phillips visited the Buffalo River area often and heard many tales of the region. In his book, “Buffalo Tales,” Phillips wrote down many of those tales, including the story of his great grandparents, Jim and Mariah Riddle.
Phillips died in 2017 at the age of 87.
The Riddles spent a number of happy years on their farm in the Buffalo valley. However, when the Civil War broke out, Jim, despite being a peaceful man, felt his loyalty to the Union compelled him to enlist in the Federal Army.
On the day that he left for the army, he said good-bye to his wife and children, then spurred his horse across the Buffalo River near his home.
Upon reaching the opposite bank, Jim stopped and turned around in his saddle, looking back toward Mariah.
“Don’t worry Mariah,” Jim called out. “I won’t be gone very long. I’ll be coming back across the river someday.”
Jim then turned and was gone.
During the coming months, Mariah would often comfort herself with those words that Jim had said to her.
While working in the fields in the hot months, she would look up toward the river and think of Jim’s promise.
“Or when the snow lay heavy on the beautiful Ozark hills and mountains,” wrote Phillips, “she would look into the roaring fire and with a gleam of hope in her eyes she would assure the children with these words: ‘Jim will be coming back across the river someday.’”
In March of 1864, a rider slowly crossed the river and came up to the Riddle home. He brought the news that Jim had died of a fever in Springfield, Missouri. He was buried at Springfield National Cemetery.
The now widowed Mariah and her family lived in the Buffalo valley for several years after the Civil War. In 1875, she moved to Bosque County, Texas. She would eventually move back to Arkansas. Her later years were spent going back and forth between Arkansas and Texas, spending long periods of times with children in both states.
Often on those hot Texas nights, it was said, Mariah would have recurring dreams of being back on the Buffalo and seeing Jim crossing the river. While staying with a daughter who lived on the old Riddle farm, Mariah would sit for hours on the porch and look across the river, thinking of Jim’s promise.
In the late 1890s, while staying in Bosque County, Mariah became seriously ill.
“Once, when delirious with fever during that illness,” Phillips wrote, “she muttered that she must get back home for Jim would soon be coming back across the river and she wanted to be there when he came.”
Mariah recovered enough to make the trip back to Arkansas.
Her last winter was spent at the old farm. One snowy day, she sat dozing by the fire.
“It’s about time for Jim to come back across the river,” she murmured.
In the spring of 1896, Mariah again fell ill, this time mortally. On a warm glorious day, as she lay dying, a doctor was called from Jasper.
As the doctor later slowly rode his horse across the river by the old Riddle farm, Mariah looked out the window. On her deathbed, through dim eyes, she saw a horse and rider approaching.
“Her face brightened; her eyes opened wide, and a peaceful smile formed on her lips.
“ ‘Jim’s coming back across the river,’ she sighed in a faint but excited voice, and then was gone.”
This is article is part of a series about Boone County history and provided by the Boone County Heritage Museum.
