The idea of hydrogen bombs being built in the backwoods of Arkansas might sound like a subplot of a Dogpatch comic strip, or maybe a scene from “Dr. Strangelove” that ended up on the cutting room floor, but in the summer of 1950, it was a serious discussion.
On Aug. 14, 1950, only a couple of months after the war in Korea heated up and only five years after atomic bombs were dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki, the Harrison Daily Times ran a story in which the Arkansas Gazette claimed that a $200 million hydrogen bomb plant would be located near Harrison. While the idea was challenged in some quarters, according to the story, the Gazette “still insists that it’s so.”
Several locations, all within the Ozark National Forest, were supposed to be in consideration for the bomb factory. Sites in Baxter and Stone counties were on the list, but the main areas were in Newton and Searcy counties. According to the Gazette, Diamond Cave in Newton County had already been surveyed and approved as a place for bomb storage.
Washington officials, the Gazette went on to say, had arrived at the conclusion that only Arkansas had the necessary elements for the bomb plant. Those were power, seclusion, large idle acreage, fuel and labor supply.
Arkansas congressmen Wilbur Mills and James Trimble met with President Harry Truman earlier in the week. They assured the president and other government officials that more power was available and would be available quicker and cheaper for the mammoth project than anywhere else.
The congressmen’s claims were corroborated, the Gazette said, by Arkansas Power and Light president C. Hamilton Moses, who met with officials of the Department of Defense and the munitions board.
With the announcement that Arkansas had the inside track on the project, representatives from Texas decided they wanted in on it and staged a drive to get the hydrogen bomb plant built in their state. Arkansas governor Sid McMath, who just happened to be in Washington, announced that he would speak to the president about the matter.
Public and private power advocates immediately clashed over who would provide the power for the project. Moses insisted that AP&L could and would provide the 200,000 kilowatts of power needed for the plant. AP&L would also cooperate, according to Moses, in any effort to quickly complete the Bull Shoals dam project then in progress and the Lone Rock dam project, which had not yet been started.
Moses assured Washington officials that his company could build a power plant and have it ready before the H-bomb plant was completed. AP&L would operate the power plant for $1 a year.
Public power advocates quickly proposed the construction of more federal dams in Arkansas for the project. They included Lone Rock on the Buffalo River, Table Rock on the White River and Ozark and Dardanelle on the Arkansas River.
Federal officials said about 200,000 acres would be needed for the project. The federal government owned more than 170,000 acres in the Ozark National Forest in Newton County and another 27,000 acres in Searcy County. In Pope County, which adjoined Newton and Searcy counties, there was another 178,000 acres. All of the acreage was continuous.
In the minutes of a hearing on farm labor conducted by the House Committee on Agriculture, there was a mention of the project.
“Then we continue to hear of the possibility of the locating of the H-bomb plant in Arkansas.”
Responding to the rampant rumors about the proposed H-bomb plant, Alex Washburn, the editor of the Hope (Arkansas) Star, wrote an editorial on Aug. 19, 1950. Washburn said the entire state was intrigued by reports that the government was considering building an H-bomb plant in the Ozarks.
“None of us laymen know a thing about either the Atom or Hydrogen bombs except that the one is an accomplished terror and the other offers promise of being a greater terror yet to come. That’s why they are talking about a location in the Ozarks – there are plenty of caves up there, and caves would be useful in handling a dangerous manufacturing and storage operation such as the hydrogen bomb plant.”
In a piece dated Aug. 16, 1950, Washington D.C., columnist Robert S. Allen confirmed that the choice of a site for the H-bomb plant had been narrowed to the Pacific Northwest, the Tennessee Valley and the Arkansas Ozarks. A decision would be made within a month.
In talks with Mills and Trimble, Allen wrote, President Truman stressed the importance of power in connection with the H-bomb project. Trimble insisted that the Table Rock and Lone Rock dam projects would provide enough power and that other dams could be completed within three years.
“Yes, that could be done,” Allen quoted Truman as saying, “and personally I’d like to see the plant located there. It’s not only an excellent site in every respect, but it would do a lot for that part of the country. But power supply is the determining factor, and to be very blunt about it, there have been some very shortsighted men in your state. They have deliberately held up vital power projects which are now essential for this plant.”
Allen also noted that the “Atomic Energy Commission has completed a survey of the big Diamond cave near the Ozark National Forest. This natural subterranean area would be of great value as a storage center for A-bombs and H-bombs.”
This is article is part of a series about Boone County history and provided by the Boone County Heritage Museum. The museum is located at 124 South Cherry in Harrison. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Friday and Saturday; and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday. Closed on Sunday and Wednesday. For more information on the museum, call 741-3312 or email bchm@windstream.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.