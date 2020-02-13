“The class of ’57 had its dreams,” sang the Statler Brothers in one of their big hits.
Well, the class of ’41 had its dreams, also.
The Ridgeway High School class of 1941 had 11 members. Dotson Hayes was the president, and Edd Grisham was the secretary.
In the 1940-1941 yearbook, the Ridgeway Echoes, the class has it forecasted futures featured.
Mary Helen Crawford, who was class salutatorian and voted most studious girl, was predicted to be the successor of Dorothy Dix, one of the first widely read female journalists.
Oma Grogan, voted most dignified senior and most conceited girl, had a future as the secretary of the Lonely Hearts Bureau.
James Wilson, the most studious and conceited boy, would be an absent-minded professor.
Paul Johnson, most bashful boy, yet most likely to succeed, was destined to be a tobacco auctioneer in Kentucky.
Pauline Pearson, voted most beautiful and bashful girl, was predicted to be Miss America of 1945.
Frank Terry, who joined the National Guard at Fort Sill, Oklahoma, was voted neatest, most talented and most likeable boy. His future included being the best biscuit maker in the Army.
Ora Lee Grogan, who was voted most talented girl, was predicted to be the president of the American Corset Company.
Mary Elizabeth Brown, who was class valedictorian and neatest and most likeable girl, was thought to have a future keeping house in an Army tent.
Dotson Hayes, who was the best athlete and laziest boy, had a future being a hair stylist in Hollywood.
Emma Cook, the most popular girl and biggest flirt, had as her destiny a singer for the Hoot Owl Night Club.
Dorothy Daniel, the best sport and laziest girl, was predicted to be the head nurse at a veterans’ hospital.
Edd Grisham, who won the trifecta of being the most handsome boy, the best all-around boy and the most popular boy, was forecast to be the best band director on Broadway.
Underclassmen were not left out in the good-natured ribbing.
In “Junior Envies,” in which the class admires the traits of the graduating seniors, we find:
Bobby Tate envied Edd Grisham’s way with the girls.
Eva Kostelecky envied Oma Grogan’s beautiful hair.
Thomas Johnson envied Paul Johnson’s curly hair.
Marcelle Inman envied Emma Cook’s slimness.
Lloyd Kostelecky envied James Wilson’s status as teacher’s pet.
Mildred Forney envied Pauline Pearson’s complexion.
James McCracken envied Dotson Hayes’ place on the senior basketball team.
Clark Wampler envied Edd Grisham’s good looks.
Eva Kostelecky envied Mary Helen Crawford’s job as a storekeeper.
Kathleen Gribble envied Mary Elizabeth Brown’s neatness.
James McCracken envied Dorothy Daniel’s ability to learn.
Cecil Forney envied Frank Terry’s position in the Army.
Mildred Forney envied Ora Lee Grogan’s musical ability.
The Junior Memories included Clark Wampler’s “Lost, one block of Double Bubble chewing gum and one grape sucker. If found, please return to Clark. One lick of the sucker will be given as a reward to the finder.” James McCracken also recalled that the “doctor advised him to take it a little easier on studying geometry. He might have a brainstorm. That would be terrible.”
As detailed in the “Echoes,” some frequent sayings by the faculty included:
“Close that door, you little folks,” Irma Adair, second grade.
“Too many on the floor,” Roy Lee Johnson, seventh and eighth grades.
“Oh! See me in the office at recess,” L. C. Rogers, principal.
“Stop that whispering!” Eva Roberts, fifth and sixth grades.
“All right, I’ll see about that later,” Louella Kelly, first grade.
The Ridgeway District No. 3 was consolidated in 1929 and was composed of Liberty Elmwood, Smyrna, Bear Creek Springs, Orion, Rock Springs, Lick Branch, Dubuque and Batavia districts. In 1941, it had an enrollment of 284 students and ran five buses. The superintendent was M. E. Brown with L. C. Rogers serving as principal. The school board was made up of Iual Presley (president), L. H. Crawford (secretary-treasurer), Fred Pearson, Harlan Rea and S. A. Thomason.
The Ridgeway Echoes and other Boone County high school yearbooks can be seen at the Boone County Heritage Museum.
This is article is part of a series about Boone County history and provided by the Boone County Heritage Museum. The museum is located at 124 South Cherry in Harrison. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Friday and Saturday; and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday. Closed on Sunday and Wednesday. For more information on the museum, call 741-3312 or email bchm@windstream.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.