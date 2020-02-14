North Arkansas Regional Medical Center CEO/president Vince Leist recently told the board of governors that the hospital is still recruiting doctors as quickly as possible.
“We just hired four in the last eight to 10 weeks,” he said.
“Dr. Candice Baldeo has already started working since Dr. [Ali] Abdelaal’s retirement,” Leist said. “We have three signed who are still in their residency program and two will come in June 2021 and one will be here in June 2020. We have a general surgeon, if they accept, coming in June of 2021. We’ve had two phone interviews with family obstetricians. I’m very excited about the activity we are getting from doctors who are interested in a rural community.”
One of the board members asked where they are coming from. Leist answered, “Kentucky, Tennessee, Springfield, Missouri, and Texas. I spoke to another one from Texas this morning and another from Chicago, Illinois, this week too. We’ve been hustling and pleased with the traffic and grateful they want to spend time with us.”
Board member Justin Jones asked how the recruiting process works.
“Usually when a doctor is in their second year of residency, they begin to approach recruiters,” Leist said. “We contact the recruiters and if someone is interested, we do a phone interview and talk about their resume and their needs. If that goes well, we invite them for a tour and we arrange lunch and dinner with some of the doctors. Then the next day they tour the community with the next Realtor on our list. This process is reasonably successful.”
Leist told the group, “We always keep our eyes open for a specialist we think the community needs. We are still looking for a non-invasive cardiologist and another urologist.”
The question was asked, “Do we have to compete on a national level with others on the salary schedule?”
“We have access to national surveys from doctors on their salary dollars per work unit,” Leist said. “Yes, we are competing with big city hospitals, because new doctors can go anywhere.”
Leist also explained to the board that this is the time of year where they break down the 13 points of the lease with the county.
“We’ve already met with the Quorum Court to have Dr. Steve Beeler and Kirk Campbell and Dr. Ken Collins approved as board of directors.” Leist said.
Board member Brian Cash asked, “When does the lease with the county expire?”
“The lease was extended due to the bond schedule,” Leist answered. “So now it’s set to expire in 2041.”
Leist went through each point of the lease and showed how the hospital was compliant on each point.
The group spent quite a while discussing the cost of providing quality health care and that reimbursement payments continue to go down from Medicare and Medicaid.
“We are very grateful for the manufacturers and companies in this community who provide health care plans for their employees,” Leist said. “Some rural communities don’t have that blessing and the rural hospitals only have Medicare and Medicaid patients. For a rural hospital our pay mix is OK.”
Leist said he wasn’t trying to be political. “But these people who want to provide Medicare for all, are going to have to change what Medicare looks like.”
Board member Laretta Moore said, “So they are wanting to withhold money that we’ve already spent?”
“Yes,” Leist answered. “At some point, people who are buying care, cannot make enough revenue. The most vulnerable are the Medicare and Medicaid clients. We are headed for a rural health care crisis.”
Leist reminded the board that hospitals in West Memphis and DeQueen recently shut and AirEvac had to close two facilities because Medicare was their primary provider of the area.
“It will come to the point that we will ask ourselves, ‘How much health care can I afford?’” Leist said.
Board chairman Bill Nay asked CFO Ken Pannell to present the financial report to the board.
“In December, admissions were down 3.9% under prior year, and observations were up 14.4%. We are not losing that volume, it’s just that more patients are being seen as outpatients on an observation basis. Surgeries were up for the time period 21.4%. Clinic visits were down 2.8%. Outpatient visits were up 15.3%. The emergency department was up 2.8% for the prior year period,” Pannell said.
“On year-to-date basis, the first three-quarters of the fiscal year, admissions were down 6.9%, with deliveries down 10.1%. Total patient days were up 1.6 days, and observation days were up 23.3%. We were down 160 on patient days, and up 240 on observation days. These patients are being seen as outpatients. Surgeries were down 3.4% from the prior year and clinic visits down 19.7%. Outpatient visits have grown 8.1% and the emergency department was up 1.3%.”
Cash asked about the financial year. Pannell said the fiscal year is from is April through March.
